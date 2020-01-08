The 5 Fall Traditions To Start Your Freshman Year in College

Traditions are made throughout your lifetime. Whether they are big or small, you have them during some points of the year or really like an everyday habit. Starting college can be exciting and fun especially when it comes to meeting new people and making new friends. It’s important to surround yourself with the best people while taking on this new journey in your life.

A way to start a close relationship with your friends is to start some of your own traditions, especially for this upcoming fall. Here are some fall traditions you should try your freshman year of college.

Coffee Shop Dates

Coffee, tea, hot chocolate, whatever it may be, coffee dates at your favorite spots on campus can be really refreshing and fun. It’s also perfect for the fall time as temperatures start to drop. Meeting up with friends at least once a week at your favorite spot, especially during a busy week, can help you combat the rest of your days ahead.

Movie Nights

Having movie nights, especially themed movie nights, can make a regular night much more fun and exciting. Inviting some friends over, getting the popcorn ready, and bingeing on different movie genres are great, relaxed ways to pass some fun time with friends!

Girls Night Out

Sometimes, even in your first year of college, getting together some of your girlfriends to go out for some dancing and partying can really do the trick. Of course, focusing on studies and getting a routine down is important, but you can also go out and have a little fun with some of your friends!

Library Dates

When you start getting comfortable with classes and your routine, exams and essays will start coming at you before you know it. Plan library dates with some friends to help you get cracking on your work but also have the support of your friends with plenty of snacks at hand of course.

Game Nights

Of course, having some friendly competition seems to be in order, especially as friendships start to become closer and feel like family. It’s a great way to continuously use your brain outside of the classroom that is a lot more fun and exciting. It’s a great way to bond with friends and get off your phones for some wholesome fun.

What are some of YOUR fall traditions?