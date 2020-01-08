GLAAD Media Awards 2020: Netflix, HBO Lead Nominations

The 2020 GLAAD Media Awards announced the full list of nominations on Wednesday, January 8. The 31st annual awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, March 19 (in New York), and Thursday, April 16 (in Los Angeles).

Nominees are selected by a process involving over 700 GLAAD Media Award voters based on four criteria — “Fair, Accurate and Inclusive Representations” of the LGBT community, “Boldness and Originality” of the project, significant “Cultural Impact” on mainstream culture, and “Overall Quality” of the project.

Leading the way in nominations was Netflix with 15 and HBO with 8.

What could be honored at the awards ceremony and did your favorite show earn a nod?

A full look at the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards can be seen below.

2020 GLAAD Media Awards Nominations

Outstanding Drama Series

“Batwoman” (The CW)

“Billions” (Showtime)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Killing Eve” (AMC)

“The L Word: Generation Q” (Showtime)

“The Politician” (Netflix)

“Pose” (FX)

“Shadowhunters” (Freeform)

“Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

“Supergirl” (The CW)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

“Dear White People” (Netflix)

“Dickinson” (Apple TV+)

“One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

“The Other Two” (Comedy Central)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“Sex Education” (Netflix)

“Superstore” (NBC)

“Vida” (Starz)

“Work in Progress” (Showtime)

Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character)

“Love,” “Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“Murdered at a Bad Address,” “Law & Order: SVU” (NBC)

“Spontaneous Combustion,” “Easy” (Netflix)

“This Extraordinary Being,” “Watchmen” (HBO)

“Two Doors Down,” “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO)

“Let It Snow” (Netflix)

“Rent: Live” (FOX)

“Transparent: Musicale Finale” (Amazon)

“Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story” (Lifetime)

Outstanding Limited Series

“Mrs. Fletcher” (HBO)

“The Red Line” (CBS)

“Tales of the City” (Netflix)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

“Years & Years” (HBO)

Outstanding Documentary

“5B” (RYOT Films)

“Gay Chorus Deep South” (MTV)

“Leitis in Waiting” (PBS)

“State of Pride” (YouTube)

“Wig<” (HBO)

Outstanding Kids Family Programming

“Andi Mack” (The Disney Channel)

“The Bravest Knight” (Hulu)

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (Disney+)

“The Loud House” (Nickelodeon)

“Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone,” “Arthur” (PBS)

“Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling” (Netflix)

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” (Netflix)

“Steven Universe: The Movie” (Cartoon Network)

“A Tale of Two Nellas,” “Nella the Princess Knight” (Nick Jr.)

“Twelve Forever” (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Program

“Are You the One?” (MTV)

“Bachelor in Paradise” (ABC)

“I Am Jazz” (TLC)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Billy Porter Serves Cataract Realness, Fashion, and Tonys,” “The View” (ABC)

“Ellen Meets Inspiring Mormon Valedictorian,” “The Ellen Show” (Syndicated/Telepictures Productions)

“Jacob Tobia – Promoting a ‘Gender-Chill’ Exploration of Identity with ‘Sissy,’” “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, She’s An Onion With All Sorts of Layers,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Lilly Is Struggling to Date Women,” “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” (NBC)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine

“ABC News Pride Day,” (WABC-TV [New York])

“All Her Sons,” “CBS Sunday Morning” (CBS)

“Am I Next? Gay and Targeted in Chechnya,” “Nightline” (ABC)

“Am I Next? Trans and Targeted,” “Nightline” (ABC)

“Rainbow Railroad,” “60 Minutes” (CBS)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Black and Trans in Texas,” “Vice News Tonight” (HBO)

“Don Lemon to Kevin Hart: Walking away right now is your choice,” “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon”(CNN)

“Laverne Cox: We exist, we deserve human rights,” “Up with David Gura” (MSNBC)

“One-on-One with Mayor Pete Buttigieg,” “The Rachel Maddow Show” (MSNBC)

“Ryan Russell Reveals His Truth,” “ESPN” (ESPN)