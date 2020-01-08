The 10 Signs That You Overshare Your Relationship

Do you share too much about your relationship? It’s ok to talk about it with friends and get advice! Every girl should do that with their friends but at the same time, what goes on between you and your partner doesn’t need to be everyone’s business. You want privacy and you don’t want to be one of those girls that only talk about their significant other!

Here are 10 signs that you overshare your relationship.

You tell your friend every little cute/stupid/annoying thing that they do.

Your friend doesn’t need this information and they probably don’t want every little detail about your relationship. A funny moment or talking over something that annoyed you are ok here and there but they don’t need to know every detail.

Your relationship is your favorite thing to talk about.

That’s ok but know it’s not everyone’s favorite topic.

You don’t consider anything off limits.

There are definitely things that are off limits to talk about. Aka we don’t need to know the nitty-gritty of your sex life.

You share their secrets.

If your significant other told you one of their secrets about their family or something important to them, definitely don’t go around telling people what it is. That betrays their trust and they won’t appreciate it plus it’s not something your friends need to know!

You and your S.O have gotten into an argument before about oversharing private info.

This definitely means you overshare your relationship. Learn from it and keep some stuff to yourself.

Your friends tease you about how much you talk about your relationship.

Take the hint. Stop sharing your relationship for a bit.

You can’t think of anything private in your relationship.

Time to stop telling people every detail then.

You use your social media to showcase your entire relationship.

Every moment of your relationship does not need to be detailed on Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram. We all know that girl and it’s annoying!

Your friends say they feel like they’re in your relationship.

A relationship is between two people and when someone else gets thrown into the mix, that when problems start. No one needs to know that much details on your relationship.

You start a conversation with “TMI but….”

If you’re sharing something about your relationship that’s TMI — too much information, then don’t hare it!