YouTube’s Coachella Documentary: Release Date, Trailer & Details

Coachella 2020 will be the 10th year in a row where YouTube will be the official playlist and live-stream partner for both weekends of the event. As part of the partnership, subscribers to YouTube Premium will have access to members-only passes.

The platform will also be releasing a feature documentary Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert which will provide viewers will a behind-the-scenes look of the festival from its very beginning and how it’s been shaped over its two decades. The feature will also show key performances and never-before-seen footage and interviews. Some artists being featured in the documentary are Kayne West, Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Madonna, and Radiohead among a few others. A teaser of the feature film was released by YouTube on Jan 6, 2020. The film is set to premiere March 31, before the actual festival in April.

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert accompanies the trail of music programming on YouTube like the docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons. YouTube’s 2 billion logged-in users will be able to watch the documentary for free with ads or without ads through YouTube Premium.