I can’t be the only one who rolls her eyes when a Bumble match suggests we meet up for drinks at some trashy bar in their neck of the woods. And if you’ve been a part of the dating game for some time now, you’re probably sick of the awkward icebreakers and trying to fill the weird silences that occur.

Dinner is no walk in the park either. If you’re 100 percent sure that after the first 10 minutes of meeting them you know there is no chemistry, you still have to survive the date. It would look bad if you escaped through the bathroom window.

So I’m just going to come right out and say it: dinner and drinks just don’t cut it anymore. They’re basically breeding grounds for awkward small talk and realizing that you actually have nothing in common. Fortunately, here are some first date ideas that are bound to have you considering a second one.

1. Go to a summer festival.

Smorgasburg, the coffee festival, a music festival — you name it. There’s so much to do that it’ll make for a dynamic day and you’ll have plenty to try out and talk about. I mean, I’ve never heard anyone say that they were bored while at a foodie festival. And, it’d be pretty romantic to share the foods you buy from vendors. Unlike having dinner, you don’t have to wait around for dessert if things aren’t going well.

2. Participate in an Escape Room.

This is a great way to see how the two of you work together as a team, and it gives you a fun activity to focus your attention on instead of awkwardly sitting through silences at a dinner table. And if all goes well, you can still grab some food and drinks afterward to talk more and get to know each other.

3. Go to a comedy show.

If you aren’t big on too much chatter, seeing a comedy show is a less awkward way to hang out with someone for the first time. You won’t have to do any talking because you’ll be too busy laughing. And, it’s much more unique than going to the movies (and doesn’t require that you sit so still for as long).

4. Go to a state fair.

Any date that lets you let loose and unleash your inner child is a fun one. There’s always so much to do at state fairs (not to mention all the opportunities for romantic moves to be made!) You can play games to win prizes, and even turn it into a competition to see who can win the most. Not to mention all the fun rides you can hold hands on together and the funnel cake you can share.

5. Take a cooking class.

If you’re already the next Rachel Ray in the making, this will be a great way to show off your skills without having to invite him over. And if you suck, well, then it’ll be a fun learning experience you get to have together. This can also go for just any class you’ve been meaning to take — a latte making class, a chocolate making class, pottery and more.

6. Plan a hiking trip.

If both of you are outdoorsy and down for a little adventure, a hiking trip out of town is perfect. I’ll admit, it definitely takes a lot of bravery to execute this plan as a first date, but it would certainly be an exciting and adventurous one!