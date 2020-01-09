Princess Diana Would Have Been ‘Furious’ at Prince Harry For Quitting Royal Duties

Princess Diana would have been “furious” with her son Prince Harry over his shocking announcing to step down from senior royal duties along with wife Meghan Markle, according to reports. A former personal chef of Princess Diana made the revelations in a furious rant on Twitter after Harry and Meghan’s decision became public.

Darren McGrady, who served as a personal chef for Princess Diana and the Queen during a 15-year stint with the family, claims that Prince Harry has been manipulated by his new wife.

“People saying Princess Diana would be proud don’t know Princess Diana. She would have been furious that Harry had been so manipulated,” McGrady wrote. “I remember Princess Diana in the kitchen at Kensington Palace talking about ‘her boy'” … ‘William is deep like his father. Harry is an airhead like me’… I guess she nailed it.

“Even in her darkest hour Princess Diana respected The Queen. She would have been so mad with Harry right now.”

McGrady also fired off a shot directly aimed at Meghan Markle saying: “Meghan never wanted to be Royal. Meghan wanted to be famous. Meghan is famous! It’s all about Meghan!”

Prince Harry made the shocking decision to step down from the Royal Family in a joint statement with Meghan via their Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram account on Wednesday, January 8.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

According to reports, the decision blindsided the Queen and others in the family, so it will be interesting to see what kind of backlash continues to follow.