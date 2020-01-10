The world already knows that Harry Styles is one of the most attractive men on this planet but, a stranger’s encounter with him just proves that he is even better than we think. Twitter user Yusufyuie started a now-viral Twitter thread asking people about the most awkward interesting celebrity encounter they’ve had. Rory Carroll came in with the best story about meeting Harry Styles.

According to Rory, on January 17th, 2018, Rory was trying to pick up a takeout order from a restaurant in Hollywood. However, he couldn’t enter the building because he had his dog, Oscar, with him. Harry Styles of all people saw what was happening, tapped Rory on the shoulder and offered to watch Oscar while Rory went in and got his order.

I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn’t go in because I was with my puppy. Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy pic.twitter.com/B5bQ7PQYdI — Rory Carroll (@rorydcarroll) January 9, 2020

Fans went wild over this story. For some, this just confirmed their love for Styles.

the most harry thing to do — asma ia (sick) (@michaelsstench) January 9, 2020

Others were concerned about a new look for Styles. But, dont worry this picture is from 2018.

THAT MF CUT HIS HAIR AGAIN pic.twitter.com/DZHhhJGGe5 — sam ✨✨ IS SEEING HARRY (@hazzasgorlz) January 9, 2020

Either way, this story is a welcome reminder to “Treat People With Kindness” which is also a song on Style’s new album Fine Line.