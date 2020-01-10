Justin Bieber’s Battle With Lyme Disease: What To Know

With the recent uproar about Justin Bieber‘s appearance, the star took to Instagram to clarify the claims. The post address the public backlash towards him.

What some people don’t know is how dangerous Lyme disease can be. Here’s what to know about Lyme disease:

What is it?

Lyme disease is an infectious disease caused by bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and Borrelia mayonii (rarely the latter though), that transmitted via infected tick bites.

Typical symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, and a skin rash called erythema migrans. If the disease is left untreated it can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system.

Treatment and Preventive Measures?

Most cases can be treated with a few weeks of antibiotics.

Some steps to take to prevent contracting Lyme disease consist of using insect repellent, removing ticks immediately, applying pesticides and reducing tick habitat.

What To Do If Bitten?

If you do find a tick attached to your skin, don’t panic just try and remove it as soon as possible. Use fine-tipped tweezers to grab the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible. Pull upward with even pressure, don’t twist the tick, that can cause the mouthparts to break off and stay in the skin – if so remove the mouthparts with tweezers. Once the tick is removed, thoroughly clean the bite areas and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water. Never crush a tick with your fingers.

Time or Places at Higher Risk?

A person is more likely to contract Lyme disease in late spring, summer, and fall. The illness is more commonly found in the Northeast and upper Midwest region (96% of all cases in 14 states) – Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Make sure to avoid the folklore remedies for tick removal like “painting” the tick with nail polish or petroleum jelly, or using heat to make the tick detach itself from the skin. The main goal is to remove the tick as quickly as possible, not to wait for it to detach itself.