Daisy Ridley Boyfriend 2020: Who is Daisy Dating?

Thanks to her breakout role as Rey in Star Wars, Daisy Ridley’s life will never quite be the same. The last film in the trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, was released on December 20, 2019.

Born and raised in London, Daisy is a classically trained actress that made her film debut in the horror film Scrawl. When it comes to her personal life, the 27-year-old star is extremely secretive. In 2016, she deleted her Instagram account after one of her anti-gun posts received a lot of backlash. The online harassment caused her to leave social media “cut off like a Skywalker limb.” She has no desire to return anytime soon, telling Bustle that social media feeds into “the God complex that some people have.”

It’s no surprise that her love life is under wraps too. Daisy is currently rumored to be engaged to fellow actor Tom Bateman, who she met while filming Murder On The Orient Express in 2017. Even though this Jedi is spoken for, here’s a look at her dating history.

Charlie Hamblett

Not much is known about Charlie and Daisy’s relationship, except that they were seen celebrating New Years at a party back in 2014. Although they were spotted together on other occasions, it looks like their romance came to an end sometime in 2016.

Charlie is an English actor, known for his role in the British television series The Secret Agent. Just like Daisy, Charlie is also quiet on the social media front. His personal profile is set to private, revealing nothing except for a link to his business. When he isn’t acting, it looks like Charlie runs his mobile coffee shop called Stop The Press – all from a tiny van.

John Boyega

After the release of The Force Awakens in 2015, Daisy was rumored to be dating her Star Wars costar John Boyega. Aside from Star Wars, this British actor is also known for his roles in Pacific Rim: Uprising and Attack the Block. Their onscreen chemistry and playful interviews caused Star Wars fans to ship the actors in real life. Daisy has since confirmed that they are just friends: “John is brilliant. He’s like my brother…we get on so well.” When they wrapped filming for episode 9, Daisy got John a movie prop from The Amazing Spider-Man as a parting gift. Many are still struggling to find out what exactly this means, but Boyega could just be a huge Spider-man fan.

Tom Bateman

Tom Bateman was Daisy’s costar in Murder On The Orient Express, an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel. One of the film’s producers, Judy Hofflund, vaguely alluded to their off-screen romance in an interview, “Something kinda happened with Tom and Daisy, but that’s public news, right? I should keep my mouth shut.” When asked to comment on his relationship status, Tom said, “I’m absolutely not going anywhere near that! But nice try!”

Even though they both continued to deny the rumors, In 2017 Tom and Daisy were spotted holding hands in New York City. The force still seems strong between them, and Daisy has been seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger. Despite all the signs, the pair still haven’t officially announced their engagement.