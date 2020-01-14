The 7 Boozy Fall Drinks You Can Make In Your Dorm

Here’s another excuse for you to skip your evening lecture hall. Let’s ditch the thotties and beer pong and spice up our weekend binge-drinking escapades with these 7 drinks.
1. Apple Pie Vodka
What you’ll need:
Apple
Lemon
Cinnamon sticks (optional)
Vodka of your choice
Pour all of the ingredients into a mason jar, shake it, and then refrigerate it for at least 24 hours. You can drink this mixture as it is, or you can make it into shots or mimosas. Find the details to this recipe here
2. Almond Chai with Whiskey and Orange
What You’ll Need:
Vanilla Almond Milk
Chai Tea Bags
Orange Juice
Whiskey
What better way to start the day before your 8am morning lecture hall? 😉 This mouth-watering vegan drink combines warm and nutty almond milk with spicy chai tea bags and a zesty pinch of orange juice. Get the details on how to make this drink here.
3. Maple Bourbon Old-Fashioned
What You’ll Need:
Maple Syrup
Water
Orange Peel
Bitters
Bourbon
Cinnamon Sticks (Optional)
This soothing, maple-infused drink complete with hints of cinnamon and orange peel is a much more affordable alternative to actually buying maple bourbon. Find the recipe here.
4. Espresso Martini
What You’ll Need:
Coffee Liqueur
Espresso
Vodka
Powdered Sugar
Using a saucepan, start off by making a sugar syrup out of the powdered sugar and water. Mix the syrup with the rest of the espresso, coffee liqueur and vodka, and the result is a piping hot and boozy version of our go-to espresso drinks. The full recipe can be found here.
5. Pumpkin Pie Martini
What You’ll Need:
Pumpkin Spice Vodka
Dark Rum
Pumpkin Puree
Maple Syrup
Vanilla Extract
Cinnamon
An alcoholic version of a PSL in martini form?
YES. Get this recipe here.
6. Bailey’s Vanilla Silk
What You’ll Need:
Bailey’s Irish Cream Liquer
Vanilla Flavored Vodka
Amaretto
Coffee with an Irish twist- this recipe won’t disappoint.
7. Irish Coffee
What You’ll Need:
Hot coffee
Brown Sugar
Irish Whiskey
Heavy Cream
Another one for my coffee lovers- this recipe is pure bliss.