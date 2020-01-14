The 7 Boozy Fall Drinks You Can Make In Your Dorm

Here’s another excuse for you to skip your evening lecture hall. Let’s ditch the thotties and beer pong and spice up our weekend binge-drinking escapades with these 7 drinks.

1. Apple Pie Vodka

What you’ll need:

Apple

Lemon

Cinnamon sticks (optional)

Vodka of your choice

Pour all of the ingredients into a mason jar, shake it, and then refrigerate it for at least 24 hours. You can drink this mixture as it is, or you can make it into shots or mimosas. Find the details to this recipe here

2. Almond Chai with Whiskey and Orange

What You’ll Need:

Vanilla Almond Milk

Chai Tea Bags

Orange Juice

Whiskey

What better way to start the day before your 8am morning lecture hall? 😉 This mouth-watering vegan drink combines warm and nutty almond milk with spicy chai tea bags and a zesty pinch of orange juice. Get the details on how to make this drink here.

3. Maple Bourbon Old-Fashioned

What You’ll Need:

Maple Syrup

Water

Orange Peel

Bitters

Bourbon

Cinnamon Sticks (Optional)

This soothing, maple-infused drink complete with hints of cinnamon and orange peel is a much more affordable alternative to actually buying maple bourbon. Find the recipe here.

4. Espresso Martini

What You’ll Need:

Coffee Liqueur

Espresso

Vodka

Powdered Sugar

Using a saucepan, start off by making a sugar syrup out of the powdered sugar and water. Mix the syrup with the rest of the espresso, coffee liqueur and vodka, and the result is a piping hot and boozy version of our go-to espresso drinks. The full recipe can be found here.

5. Pumpkin Pie Martini

What You’ll Need:

Pumpkin Spice Vodka

Dark Rum

Pumpkin Puree

Maple Syrup

Vanilla Extract

Cinnamon

An alcoholic version of a PSL in martini form?

YES. Get this recipe here.

6. Bailey’s Vanilla Silk

What You’ll Need:

Bailey’s Irish Cream Liquer

Vanilla Flavored Vodka

Amaretto

Coffee with an Irish twist- this recipe won’t disappoint.

7. Irish Coffee

What You’ll Need:

Hot coffee

Brown Sugar

Irish Whiskey

Heavy Cream

Another one for my coffee lovers- this recipe is pure bliss.