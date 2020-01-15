Is Kylie Jenner Planning A Kylie Themed Event?

In Kylie Jenner‘s ever-expanding list of business ventures we add a new one to the list: a convention. After coming out with her famous lip kits, skincare, and even a song she has finally graced us with an event. On January 9, 2020 Kylie filed documents to trademark “Kylie Con,” “Kylie Kon” and “Kylie Museum.”

Kylie Jenner has filed new trademarks for: 1. KYLIE CON 2. KYLIE KON 3. KYLIE MUSEUM The filings were made on January 9th and indicate a new event, called KLYIE CON (or KON), is in the works. Here is my full rundown of the filings 👇#KylieJenner #Kardashian pic.twitter.com/uR9iDhEPtR — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) January 15, 2020

And while Kylie herself has not given any details away about her possible event, people have already formed their opinions. Some twitter users are already hating, wondering what could Kylie possibly even make this event about?

Kylie Con(artist) — ɯǝǝʞɥɐſ (@xoxoJahkeem) January 15, 2020

Kylie about her own Con. What will it be about? Kim's fridge? — Juan (@thisis_juan) January 15, 2020

the real Kylie con was her getting us to care about her for all these years pic.twitter.com/WhpK2fG0Lp — Betches (@betchesluvthis) January 15, 2020

Others have a pretty good list of what they would like to see.

Things I better see at Kylie Con!

– Jordyn Woods & the voided DUFF contract

-The first underage sext Kylie sent Tyga

-The first pencil Kylie used to over line her lips

-Kylie’s locked away Caucasian curves

-The condom Kris poked a hole in so Kylie got pregnant

-Stormi’s real dad — Sebastian Tribbie (@YouveGotNoMale) January 15, 2020

Kylie con or Kylie Kon isn’t the only project Kylie has in the works. Her skincare line, while garnering mixed reviews is out now.

And an upcoming Kylie Cosmetics Collection is rumored to drop sometime around February, which might include some products inspired by Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster.

Whatever the con or “kon” turns out to be, I’m sure with some Jenner/Kardashian flair it’ll turn out to be something pretty entertaining or at least drama-filled.