Nash Grier Girlfriend 2020: Who Is Nash Grier Dating Now?

Though Vine shut down in 2017 and transitioned into Vine Camera, the personalities that emerged from the thread of six-second videos still remain relevant now. Original Vine stars like Cameron Dallas, Shawn Mendes, Jack Gilinsky, Jack Johnson and Matthew Espinosa began their careers through their signing or comedic looping clips. Most of them, have relocated from Vine to YouTube, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok.



Nash Grier is an icon of what was Vine. With 4.78 million YouTube subscribers, 4.8 million Twitter followers and 9.1 million Instagram followers, Grier’s fame does not go short-handed. As a part of his rise in internet fame, he joined Magcon (Meet and Greet Convention), a touring group for a convention where fans could meet the Internet personalities.

In 2013, a scandal surfaced involving Grier and one of his Vine posts regarding an at-home HIV test and offensive, homophobic slurs. The vine was deleted but a recording of it resurfaced in 2014 and Grier was under scrutiny again.

As a mostly self-taught video editor, Grier had the 12.7 million vine followers to prove his talent with various refilled clips and hours of video editing. Grier has moved from Magcon and Vine to expand on his career as seen in his acting roles in The Outfield and You Get Me with co-star Bella Thorne.

With such a strong internet presence, it’s hard not to caught up in the various dating rumors that go around. Grier has made it a point to try and maintain his relationships as private and as far from the public eye as possible, but his fans are not easily fooled.

Kylie Jenner

One of Grier’s supposed ex-girlfriends is TV reality star, Kylie Jenner. Grier and Jenner used to spend a lot of time together but neither confirmed the dating rumors.

Anastasia Karanikolaou

Anastasia Karanikolaou, one of Jenner’s best friends, was also very close to Grier. There some interaction between the two on Instagram and fans immediately suspected of the couple. They dated for some time before breaking up.

Lauren Giraldo (Princess Lauren)

Grier and fellow viner Lauren Giraldo, who appeared in several vines together, sparked some rumors from fans as well. They seemed close and hung out often thus the dating claims started. Giraldo clarified that she and Grier were just good friends though, despite all the relationship talk.

Taylor Giavasis

Taylor Giavasis is the most current woman in Grier’s love life. Grier reveled he was in a relationship with Giavasis in 2016 after a year of them being together. In 2019, they announced their engagement with a private ceremony and their son, Malakai Giavasis-Grier was born in September 2019.

As a high school freshman when he began posting on Vine to a 21-year-old father, Grier has had an early start to his career through the 2013 video app. Now he dedicates his time on YouTube videos with his fiancée and recently published a biography in November 2019, Nash: The Official Biography.