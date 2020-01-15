Top 6 Tips For The Best Spring Cleaning

Spring cleaning can be a very dreadful and intimidating idea, but it’s something that helps freshen up the home and as a result, may help improve our own lifestyles as well. Here are 6 tips to make your spring cleaning a little easier before the hectic schedule begins.

Tackle Room By Room: probably the most effective way to deep-clean your home. Establish checklists for each room as a guide for deep-cleaning in the areas of your home and of each room that may need extra attention. You always have the freedom to skip over parts that have been cleaned recently and focus more on the ones that have been overlooked all winter long. Clutter Organizing and Clearing: a huge part of spring cleaning is getting rid of the clutter you no longer have use for. It’s helpful if you organize your stuff into four categories: trash, give-away, store, and put-away. Family Involvement: if you work better with others and need some help, make it a family activity. This is a good time to get the family together and spend some time with them, even if it while cleaning. Put on some music to get set a good mood and maybe even throw in a reward as an incentive to get the work done. Do the Seasonal Chores: some chores are completed seasonally, mostly ignored for the fall and winter but it’s time to get it over with. Even if only done once or twice a year, these chores will make your life easier later and keep up the cleanliness in your home. Things like cleaning the grill, patio, and windows can seem like a lot but it just has to be done. Minimal Cleaning Products: all the commercial cleaning product choices stocked in the aisles on the grocery store can be overwhelming and more options means more bottles to fill up the cleaning closet and cabinet under the sink. Stick to the basic supplies and you’ll be just as fine as if you were to buy 12 different bottles of cleaning liquids, sprays, powders and everything else. All-purpose cleaner and microfiber cloths should get the job done. New Cleaning Habits: a well-done spring cleaning can help establish new cleaning habits and can make the next spring cleaning a whole lot faster and easier. A quick 15-minute cleanup routine every few days can help maintain a tidy home all year long.