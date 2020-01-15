Top 13 Winter Bag Trends To Shop For 2019-2020

Looking for another excuse to go shop for a new handbag? Well, say no more because the Fall/Winter runway is already trending on some chic fashion trends that will surely make you wanna snag these right way. You might want to be quick about though and have it snatched at least before the beginning of winter rolls around. From shearling to geometric shapes to croc-embossed materials, everyone will be turning their heads and asking you where you bought those? Here, 13 of winter’s biggest trends that you’ll want to add to your cart now!

1. Shearling

Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Shearling Leather Trim Crossbody – Amazon $64.99.



This winter’s shearling trend will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside and out. Like this cute crossbody by Michael Kors, it isn’t so basic when it’s covered in this texture. Exterior features gold-tone hardware, logo, double tassel and all over fur.

2. Croc-embossed

Parisa Wang Enchanted Top-Handle Bag – Shopbop $355.00.

This new modern bag shape by Parisa Wang is so elevated with the gold-accented buckle. The minimalist lines offer luxury and function in an enduringly elegant silhouette. And the pop of red will accent a bold statement to any outfit.

3. Lock Closures

Topshop Candy Boxy Ball Grab Bag – Nordstrom $52.00.

Well, aren’t these the cutest miniature portable safes you’ve seen yet. They might be hard to open and close, but do they look chic. The shape of this bite-sized boxy tote looks so elegant and is designed with chic croc-embossing with a smooth ball handle.

4. Unique Shapes

Charles Keith Croc-Effect Bracelet Pouch – Charleskeith $36.00.

If you really want to go mini, try a bracelet pouch like this sleek round one. Honestly, this bold, graphic, and geometric-shaped, exquisite pouch can be carried for seasons to come. With its black glossy mock-croc finish and voluptuous shape, this bracelet pouch was made to stand out, just like you.

5. Kisslock Clutches

Clare V. Flore Bag – Shopbop.com $295.00.

A classic coin purse just got a modern update. This bright yellow coin purse has a chic chain strap, perfect for a night out. And the color? Can you even say no to this mustard-yellow perfect for the fall, because I can’t resist.

6. Checkered Patterns

Frances Valentine Small Cube Top Handle Tote Bag – Shopbop $118.80.

That’s right checks, plaids, and graphic prints are in. Like this cute cube shape tote bag that is black-and-white on the outside with colorful lining on the inside. The monochromatic patterning and textured weave exterior all are elevated with a drawstring closure design.

7. Quilted Leather Bag

Sam Edelman Rose Quilted Flap Shoulder Bag – Amazon $26.99.

This bold red “V” quilted bag definitely will make a statement to any outfit. With a subtle quilted and textured design, this style will trend timelessly for many years to come becomeing a classic.

8. Decorated Handles

Usisi Consti Veg Tan Leather Clutch Bag – Modaoperandi $415.00

This Usisi bag is definitely a conversation starter and totally adorns to the decorated handle bag trend. The unique handle is graphic and is crafted in a fold-over silhouette with a tortoise shell resin spiral handle, which can be folded down for storage purposes.

9. Gold

Cult Gaia Mia Bag in Tortoise – Revolve $218.00

Yes, this means metallics and gold. For this bag you should probably want to avoid carrying anything tiny in this netted bag. But honestly, it’s totally worth it to invest in this stunning metal and acrylic exterior and lined bag mainly because it’s such a fashion statement to resist.

10. Puffer Material

Khaore Pillow – Khaore $350.00.

If you are a puffer coat lover, then a puffer bag is so for you. This marshmallow-inspired design totally aligns with Khaore’s plush pillow bag. The Pillow handbag features a quilted surface with tonal sun embroidery beads. The bag has a top fabric handle and can be accessed via the flap on the top as well.

11. Sleek and Minimal

DSUK Envelope Clutch with Removable Chain Strap – Amazon $18.99.

You can never go wrong with a simple, minimalistic envelope clutch like this. This simple design evening clutch bag is suitable for any occasions, it coordinates well when dressed up or down, and can be slung over your body or held by the handle.

12. Houndstooth

Charles Keith Houndstooth Print Round Structured Bag – Charleskeith $46.00.

This black-and-white structured houndstooth bag looks modern and it’s very affordable. Bookmark this houndstooth print round structured bag for days when you’re feeling bold. Showcase it against a denim jacket and white pants combo, or pair it with matching houndstooth print ballet flats for a super chic finish.

13. Neutral Snakeskin Patterns

Aqua Snakeskin-Embossed Crossbody – Bloomingdales $68.00.

This top-handle purse is ultra-classy and chic with the snakeskin prints embossed on this crossbody. You’ll be bossing everybody around with this statement piece. Who said neutral had to be boring?