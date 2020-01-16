5 Important Foods That Are AMAZING For Your Skin

Most people don’t realize this but, your diet can affect a lot of things, like your skin. Eating the wrong food can even cause you to break out, which is the last thing you want. Little changes in your diet can make a big difference with your skin. Save money on expensive face products and add these foods to your diet.

Here are 5 foods that are great for your skin:

Green Tea

People who drank a drink containing green tea polyphenols daily for 12 weeks had skin that was more smooth and had one-quarter less sun damage. Green tea contains antioxidants that boost blood flow and oxygen to the skin, which delivers key nutrients to keep your complexion healthy. It’s safe to say this is the perfect drink for anyone who plans on spending their summer in the sun!

Almond Milk

Dairy is known to be highly inflammatory, which means it will aggravate acne, wrinkles, and rashes. Almond milk, however, has no dairy, which means it will not aggravate acne. Try swapping out your normal milk for almond milk and see the results in your skin after a few weeks! Many popular coffee and tea shops, like Starbucks, even offer almond milk instead of whole milk, upon request.

Avocado

Avocados are high in healthy fats. These fats in avocados can be very beneficial for the functions in your body, including your skin! Getting enough of these fats is essential to keep skin flexible and moisturized. For breakfast, enjoy a piece of toast with a fried egg and avocado on top, this tasty meal will not only keep your stomach full all day but also keep your skin looking amazing throughout the day.

Kiwi

Kiwi’s are jammed pack with vitamin-C, just one kiwi will satisfy your vitamin-C needs for the day! A study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that a diet high in vitamin-C will result in less dry skin and more glow. Add kiwi to your smoothies or yogurt for an extra little kick.

Carrots

Who needs self-tanner when you have carrots? Filling up on carrots can give you a natural glow. Studies found that people who eat a higher amount of carotenoid-containing fruits and vegetables, like carrots, have more yellow tones in their skin. If you don’t like to prefer to eat carrots by themselves, try dipping them in ranch, because everything tastes better dipped in ranch.

Life Hack: Water

Water is the holy grail of all beverages. Make sure you are staying hydrated during these hot summer days! Water keeps your skin hydrated, plump and glowing. Choosing water over juices and sodas is the way to go, you’ll thank me later when your skin is glowing. You can even add lemon or fruit into your water for additional taste.