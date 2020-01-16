PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue has been announced as the Color of the Year for 2020. The color is meant to represent peace, confidence, and stability.

Followed suit by 2019’s Living Coral and 2018’s Ultra Violet, Classic Blue was chosen based on the color’s “timeliness, elegance and simplicity.” Pantone refers to the color as “suggestive of the sky at dusk.”

Classic Blue is a tone already prominent through most of the people’s closets, though, from denim to fitted suits. This calming blue is a color that remains the same whether dressed up or down and has been featured on the runway before.

For the start of the new decade though, Pantone went above and beyond to introduce a multi-sensory experience along with the Color of the Year reveal. Not only did the brand release a color, but also texture, taste, sound, and scent that corresponds with the 2020 Classic Blue. Pantone has partnered with brands such as Firmenich, AudioUX, LANDR, and The Inside for the creation of the extrasensory elements.

This new approach is meant to encourage people to “think about color differently.”

Pantone describes the sound as “comforting and familiar.”

A “soft, velvety” texture.

The taste is “gentle and elegant.”

And an airy scent instilled with “blue water and sea salt.”

Pantone has also partnered with Artechouse to create an immersive visual experience to celebrate the 2020 Color of the Year.