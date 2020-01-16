PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue has been announced as the Color of the Year for 2020. The color is meant to represent peace, confidence, and stability.
Followed suit by 2019’s Living Coral and 2018’s Ultra Violet, Classic Blue was chosen based on the color’s “timeliness, elegance and simplicity.” Pantone refers to the color as “suggestive of the sky at dusk.”
As the world around us shows no sign of slowing down in 2020, we need to dress spaces and products in colour that calms the mind, the body and helps us reconnect with ourselves first and foremost. Pantone’s #colouroftheyear2020 is here to do just that: a Classic Blue that is reassuring in its timelessness. At @wgsnlifestyle we also have been tracking the comeback of true blues: as an important reference to wellness in today’s age of anxiety; as well as a colour that embodies both craftsmanship with deep indigo and inky hues, and the digital world, with hyper-saturated electric cobalt tints. Find out more in our Buyers’ Briefing: Colour A/W 20/21 reports, our Milan Design Week 2019 highlights and our colour trend concepts for 2020 and beyond to see where blues are going || 📸 @pantone #classicblue #colouroftheyear #calmingblue #pantone2020 #beautifulblue #wellnessblue #wgsnlifestyle
Classic Blue is a tone already prominent through most of the people’s closets, though, from denim to fitted suits. This calming blue is a color that remains the same whether dressed up or down and has been featured on the runway before.
A Pantone divulgou a cor do ano 2020. Pantone 19-4052 Classic Blue. Um tom azul atemporal e resistente, que é elegante em sua simplicidade. A calma, a confiança, a conectividade e a expansão do pensamento, é o que norteiam a real tonalidade dessa cor. Lembrando o céu noturno do entardecer, suas mensagens confiantes e empáticas, aumentam nossa inspiração por uma base sólida e estável sobre qual construir, enquanto adentramos o limiar de uma nova era, de uma nova década. _ #pantone #coloroftheyear2020 #pantonecoloroftheyear #cordoano2020 #classicblue #color #colors #colour #colours #colortrend #moda #fashion #modafeminina #womensfashion #womanfashionstyle #tecidos #tecido #fabric #fabrics #textile #textiles #textiledesign #maranteximports
For the start of the new decade though, Pantone went above and beyond to introduce a multi-sensory experience along with the Color of the Year reveal. Not only did the brand release a color, but also texture, taste, sound, and scent that corresponds with the 2020 Classic Blue. Pantone has partnered with brands such as Firmenich, AudioUX, LANDR, and The Inside for the creation of the extrasensory elements.
This new approach is meant to encourage people to “think about color differently.”
Pantone describes the sound as “comforting and familiar.”
@aux_nyc, a next-gen audio branding agency, partnered with Pantone to create the sound of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue. The sound builds on the timelessness and enduring nature of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, as our hearts call for a nostalgic song that takes us to a place of comfort and familiarity. The sound, named “Vivid Nostalgia” utilizes traditional instruments treated in innovative ways, bridging the gap between past and present. The sound is available for free download via music hosting platform, @landrmusic #Pantone2020
A “soft, velvety” texture.
Pantone partnered with @theinside, a digitally native home furnishings brand, to develop a custom Color of the Year 2020 fabric that tactilely embodies the spirit of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue. The touch of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue was inspired by its transitional quality, and how that manifests in the sky at dusk. Classic blue translates into a soft, velvety texture to print on, further emphasizing the comforting quality of this year’s Color of the Year. The custom fabric will be available for a limited time to purchase on a select number of @TheInside's furnishings and decor. #Pantone2020
The taste is “gentle and elegant.”
Pantone partnered with @weareFirmenich, the world’s largest privately-owned flavor company. Together with @weareFirmenich, Pantone created the essence of “taste” of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue. The taste of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue holds the experiential smell of fresh green, the initial taste of fruity sweet berry, and the final finish of floral and Classic Blue notes. These sensory inputs have been designed to inspire creatives and consumers to think about color differently, to uncover new patterns and associations, and to encourage them to create new experiences that speak to people’s hearts as well as their minds. #Pantone2020
And an airy scent instilled with “blue water and sea salt.”
By extending the sensory reach of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, Pantone is hoping to reach a greater diversity of people to provide everyone with an opportunity to engage with the Color of the Year 2020 in their own unique way. Pantone partnered with @weareFirmenich, the world’s largest privately-owned fragrance company to create the essence of the “smell” of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue. The scent of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue is a fragrant contemplation of where sky and sea meet – a boundless blue where there is no end. The scent first opens with notes of blue water and sea salt lifted by airy sky. An accord of a fluffy cloud combines with water lily and seaweed, with notes of blue musk, soothing minerals, and ocean timber for depth, calm and a reassuring finish. The smell of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue is brought to life through a candle that will transport you into a state of contemplation and a feeling of optimism for the future. #Pantone2020
Pantone has also partnered with Artechouse to create an immersive visual experience to celebrate the 2020 Color of the Year.
Pantone partnered with @artechouse to create a fully immersive visual experience to celebrate the reveal of Classic Blue as the Pantone Color of the Year 2020. This innovative art space, dedicated to showcasing and producing experiential and technology-driven works of art, served as the backdrop of our official Color of the Year 2020 announcement to media and influencers across design and creative industries. The one of a kind experience was inspired by the tranquility and calming effects of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, and included contributions from each of our multi-sensory partners. #Pantone2020