Here Is Pantone’s 2020 Color of the Year

PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue has been announced as the Color of the Year for 2020. The color is meant to represent peace, confidence, and stability.

Followed suit by 2019’s Living Coral and 2018’s Ultra Violet, Classic Blue was chosen based on the color’s “timeliness, elegance and simplicity.” Pantone refers to the color as “suggestive of the sky at dusk.”

As the world around us shows no sign of slowing down in 2020, we need to dress spaces and products in colour that calms the mind, the body and helps us reconnect with ourselves first and foremost. Pantone’s #colouroftheyear2020 is here to do just that: a Classic Blue that is reassuring in its timelessness. At @wgsnlifestyle we also have been tracking the comeback of true blues: as an important reference to wellness in today’s age of anxiety; as well as a colour that embodies both craftsmanship with deep indigo and inky hues, and the digital world, with hyper-saturated electric cobalt tints. Find out more in our Buyers’ Briefing: Colour A/W 20/21 reports, our Milan Design Week 2019 highlights and our colour trend concepts for 2020 and beyond to see where blues are going || 📸 @pantone #classicblue #colouroftheyear #calmingblue #pantone2020 #beautifulblue #wellnessblue #wgsnlifestyle

Classic Blue is a tone already prominent through most of the people’s closets, though, from denim to fitted suits. This calming blue is a color that remains the same whether dressed up or down and has been featured on the runway before.

A Pantone divulgou a cor do ano 2020. Pantone 19-4052 Classic Blue. Um tom azul atemporal e resistente, que é elegante em sua simplicidade. A calma, a confiança, a conectividade e a expansão do pensamento, é o que norteiam a real tonalidade dessa cor. Lembrando o céu noturno do entardecer, suas mensagens confiantes e empáticas, aumentam nossa inspiração por uma base sólida e estável sobre qual construir, enquanto adentramos o limiar de uma nova era, de uma nova década. _ #pantone #coloroftheyear2020 #pantonecoloroftheyear #cordoano2020 #classicblue #color #colors #colour #colours #colortrend #moda #fashion #modafeminina #womensfashion #womanfashionstyle #tecidos #tecido #fabric #fabrics #textile #textiles #textiledesign #maranteximports

For the start of the new decade though, Pantone went above and beyond to introduce a multi-sensory experience along with the Color of the Year reveal. Not only did the brand release a color, but also texture, taste, sound, and scent that corresponds with the 2020 Classic Blue. Pantone has partnered with brands such as Firmenich, AudioUX, LANDR, and The Inside for the creation of the extrasensory elements.

This new approach is meant to encourage people to “think about color differently.”

Pantone describes the sound as “comforting and familiar.”

A “soft, velvety” texture.

The taste is “gentle and elegant.”

And an airy scent instilled with “blue water and sea salt.”

By extending the sensory reach of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, Pantone is hoping to reach a greater diversity of people to provide everyone with an opportunity to engage with the Color of the Year 2020 in their own unique way. Pantone partnered with @weareFirmenich, the world’s largest privately-owned fragrance company to create the essence of the “smell” of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue. The scent of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue is a fragrant contemplation of where sky and sea meet – a boundless blue where there is no end. The scent first opens with notes of blue water and sea salt lifted by airy sky. An accord of a fluffy cloud combines with water lily and seaweed, with notes of blue musk, soothing minerals, and ocean timber for depth, calm and a reassuring finish. The smell of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue is brought to life through a candle that will transport you into a state of contemplation and a feeling of optimism for the future. #Pantone2020

Pantone has also partnered with Artechouse to create an immersive visual experience to celebrate the 2020 Color of the Year.

