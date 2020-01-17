Ariana Grande Gets Sued Again for 7 Rings

Despite being released almost exactly a year ago, Ariana Grande‘s song “7 Rings” is still stirring up controversy.

1 year ago today, @ArianaGrande released her most successful song to date, "7 rings". Check it out the achievements of the iconic smash hit: pic.twitter.com/NhDqSYxgKI — Ariana Charts (@AGchartsNET) January 17, 2020

Josh Stone, a musician who claims that Ariana stole the hook for “7 Rings” from his song “You need it, I got it.” Ariana’s song repeats the phrase “I Want It, I Got It. I Want It, I Got It.” While Stone’s song repeats “You Need It, I Got It. You Want It, I Got It.” Sounds pretty similar lyrically but, musically fans are not buying it.

this dude said Ariana is copying him. this video has 5k views PLEASE https://t.co/RcZxDKDJCX — butera culture (@butera_culture_) January 16, 2020

According to Stone, he brought the song to music executives including Tommy Brown who often works with Grande. The songs also have the same metric placement of the phrase “You need it/ I want it, I got it.” Forensic musicologists have studied the two songs and said that the rythm and notes are pretty similar.

NEW: Ariana Grande hit with #copyright lawsuit claiming she ripped off "7 Rings" from a 2017 hip hop track called "You Need It, I Got It." pic.twitter.com/pgXM5wMgeo — Bill Donahue (@Bill__Donahue) January 16, 2020

This isn’t the first time “7 Rings” has been called plagiarism. Princess Nokia also claimed that “7 Rings” sounded pretty similar to her track “Mine.” Princess Nokia posted a video on twitter reacting to Ariana’s song and says “Does that sound familiar to you? ’Cause that sound really familiar to me. Ain’t that the lil song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmmm… sounds about white.”

i can’t believe princess nokia actually posted this pic.twitter.com/tN496RDMCR — alex (@soIetsride) January 12, 2020

Even with all these claims of plagiarism Ariana only gets about 10% of royalties from “7 Rings” as the song samples Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music. Ariana signed 90% of the royalties to Rodgers and Hammerstein and shares the remaining 10% with about 7 other writers.