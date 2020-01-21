Sweater season is the best season in my personal opinion. What is better than basically wearing a blanket with sleeves out in public while still looking trending? Nothing. Nothing is better than that. Except maybe pairing that sweater with leggings, a giant scarf, and a hot chocolate.

If you’re in need of some winter inspo, I have compiled a list of sweaters for all of your oversized sweater needs. I know that many times sweaters can be really expensive and make quite the dent in your paycheck, so in addition, to stylish, these sweaters are also college budget-friendly.

1. Green Knit Sweater From H&M

This oversized sweater is soft, fluffy and will definitely keep you cozy while still looking as trendy as ever. Here’s the best part: it’s only $14.99! It sounds like an amazing deal to me.

2. BDG Carson Cotton Cardigan from Urban Outfitters

Even though Urban Outfitters always has a super cute selection, sometimes the products can be a little out of the average college student’s price range, so that’s why it’s incredibly exciting to see a popular item of theirs sale! This giant cozy sweater dropped from $60 to just $39. And considering it’s a neutral gray, it can pretty much be worn with anything and everything.

3. Break Even Burnt Orange Sweater from Red Dress Boutique

If you don’t know about Red Dress, you should definitely check out their website. They sell super cute clothing for women, that I guarantee no one else will have. This sweater is only $38 and is the perfect shade for fall.

4. Boohoo Oversized Sweater from ASOS

Honestly, I just love this color. But this sweater is also giant, soft and can be worn during a cozy night in, or can be paired with dark jeans and heels for a nice night out. ASOS is selling this trendy piece for only $27!

5. Oversized Ribbed Knit Sweater from Forever 21

This one can also be worn for a night out, but also may be nice to snuggle in to watch Netflix. That’s the beauty of sweaters. Get this from Forever 21 for $38!

6. Raglan Boucle Pullover from Aerie

Another cute gray one on sale! And this one looks like it’s made from the softest material on the planet. This pullover dropped from $45 to only $35!

7. Crew Neck Navy Multi-Striped Sweater from Tobi

Who doesn’t love ombre? And if navy isn’t your thing, it also comes in plum! Get it from Tobi for a bargain $18! Fun fact, it used to be $72.

8. V-Neck Chenille Shaker Knit Sweater from Express

This one will keep you toasty and trendy for a mere $30!

If you know of any other places to buy cute sweaters, please do share with the class. Stay warm everyone!

