Saweetie’s Boyfriend 2020: Who Is Saweetie Dating Now?

Saweetie, born Diamonté Harper, is a California born and raised rapper who gained her fame from her Instagram rap videos going viral. Saweetie currently has her hit single “My Type” on the Billboard charts and it is certified platinum by the RIAA. She first released her debut EP, “High Maintenance”, that got her a lot of attention around the world and then debuted her second EP “Icy” when she signed to the label Warner Bros. Records.

Saweetie refers to many of her fans and herself as “Icy Girls” which stems from her hit single “Icy Girl” that was a cover to the song “My Neck, My Back” by the rapper Khia. “Icy Girl” gained millions of views on social media and was the beginning of her fame. She also released a collaboration with Pretty Little Thing that she used to bring about looks that she feels would represent an “Icy Girl”.

The rapper is also college-educated. Before the fame, Saweetie earned her degree in Business and Communications at the University of Southern California. Though Saweetie had a passion for music at a young age, she wanted to get her education taken cared of before she can focus on her music career.

Though Saweetie later in life got her fame, she had different ties to Hollywood along the way from family and relationships. Saweetie is also the cousin of actress Gabrielle Union and her grandfather played for the San Francisco 49ers. Saweetie is currently in a relationship with another high profile rapper and had other well-known relationships.

Keith Powers

Actor Keith Powers and Saweetie dated for about 4 years. Their relationship ended in 2014 and she dated Keith before he got his fame from his break out role as Ronnie Devoe in “The New Edition Story”. Saweetie had known Keith since she was 14 years old and met him when she used to live in Sacremento, California. Keith Powers is currently in a relationship with actress and singer Ryan Destiny, who is best known for her role on the FOX network show Star.

Justin Combs

Saweetie started dating Justin Combs after her relationship ended with actor Keith Powers in 2014. Justin Combs is better known as being the son of rapper and hip hop mogul Sean Combs aka P.Diddy. She dated Justin while she was still a student at USC but the relationship wasn’t as long as her previous. Though it was alleged that their relationship ended due to him cheating, they have since not addressed the reason for their breakup and Saweetie wishes him the best.

Quavo

Currently Saweetie is in a relationship with rapper Quavo. Saweetie and Quavo started dating back in 2018. Quavo is well known for being in the rap group Migos and has multiple platinum hit singles. Rumors first started about their relationship when she starred in his music video for his single “Workin Me” as his love interest. From then on they have gone public and have done multiple red carpets together. Their relationship did get some criticism from others who believe that her success came from him but she addressed how her hit singles happened before her high profile relationship with Quavo.