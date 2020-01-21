Top 10 Best Korean Beauty Products Under $15

Korean beauty products have been killing the market in western countries, especially in the U.S were addicted to market, so much you can find Korean beauty products everywhere from Macy’s to Ulta. The best part about them is not only are they great for your skin, but they are super affordable.

So here are some of the best K-beauty products that everyone can use for under $15.

1. Skinfood Egg White Foam Cleanser, $11

If you have sensitive skin or if you have oil/combination skin this cleanser will be your best friend. Its a gentle and jam packed with amino acids that’ll make your skin happy, which is perfect for daily use. You purchase it at Sokoglam

2. Too Cool For School Egg Cream Mask, $5

Sheet mask lovers rejoice! This sheet mask is great for brightening up dull looking skin, helps dry skin, and can even contribute to evening out your skin tone. You can purchase it at Sephora

3. Mizon Snail Repair Eye Cream, $11

Snail cream essence is definitely something that you can find in a lot of K-beauty products, and we all know how important eye cream is. This one is a definite must because it hydrates, and diminishes the look of fine lines.

You purchase find it on Peachandlily

4. Etude House Moistfull Collagen Skin, $13

Toner should be in every skin care collection. This toner improves the elasticity of your skin, plus gives amazing moisture which is the key to glowly skin that we all dream of. You can purchase it on Amazon

5. Mizon Multi Function Intensive Repairing Serum, $14

Mizon wins again with this one. Serum is just as important as having a moisturizer. This serum in particular helps regenerate. Amazon

6. Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch, $5

These patches create miracles. The patch heals acne, blemishes and stops future breakouts. Great for all skin types and the patches range in size.

Purchase it on Amazon

7. Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask, $9

This mask became a favorite 2 years ago, when it started popping up on every social media platform. The mask has a mousse-like texture, begins to create tiny bubbles once you put it on. It gets rid of impurities, and shrinks pores.

Purchase it on Amazon.

8. SKINFOOD Rice Brightening Facial Cleansing Tissues, $12

This facial tissues cleanse your skin, and infuses them with all kinds of goodness. They’re infused with rice bran water, gets rid of makeup and residue that is left on the skin.

Purchase it at Ulta



9. osrx Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Mask, $14

Overnight masks are great, since your skin does repair itself at night. This mask plumps, and nourishes your skin all while you get your precious beauty sleep. Of course with all face masks make sure you do a patch test before applying it to your face.

Purchase it on Amazon

10. Etude House Collagen Eye Patch 10 pack, $11

These eyepatches help to brighten under your eyes, and help reduce the bags. Making you look awake and fresh no matter what time of day.

Purchase it on Amazon

