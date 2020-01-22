A Guide To Essential Oils: When To Use Which?

Aromatherapy employed plant extracts to support health and well-being. Although essential oils do have their particular benefits if suffering from more serious medical issues please use other medical methods to your own discretion.

What Is It?

Essential oils are made from compounds extracted from plants. The oil captures the plant’s “essence” or scent and flavor. Depending on the oil and its aromatic compounds it has its own characteristic essence. The oils are gathered through distillation through steam or water or cold pressing. There are several types of essential oils so the way they are made is important if they go through chemical processes they are not considered to be true essential oils. When buying essential oils keep in mind three things to ensure quality: purity, quality, and reputation.

How To Use It?

These oils are most commonly used in aromatherapy which they are inhaled in a few methods. By inhaling the scents, it can stimulate areas in the limbic system, which is the area in the brain that plays a part in emotions, behaviors, long-term memory and sense of smell. Essential oils are not meant to be consumed unless the particular oil says it is safe to do so, but for the most part, don’t swallow them. If safe to consume, you can add a few drops into tea. They can be applied to your skin though and are absorbed into your body. For more physical contact with the oils, place a few drops into your bath and soak for a few minutes, if your bath is warm enough you not only absorb the oil through your skin but can also inhale it through steam.

Which Oil To Use For What?

Listed are ten of the most popular essential oils.

Peppermint: boosts energy, aids digestion, relieves headaches.

Lavender: relieves stress, helps sleeping habits.

Sandalwood: calms nerves and helps with focus.

Bergamot: reduces stress and improves skin conditions.

Rose: improves moods and reduces anxiety.

Chamomile: improves mood and relaxation.

Ylang-Ylang: treats headaches, nausea and skin conditions.

Tea Tree: fights infections and boosts immunity.

Jasmine: helps with depression, childbirth, and libido.

Lemon: aids digestion, mood, and headaches.

Where Else Are They Used?

Apart from aromatherapy, essential oils are used to freshen up the home or scent laundry. They’re also used in cosmetics as a natural scent for those who use homemade or natural products. Another use is through man-made mosquito repellent that provides a safe and environment-friendly alternative.