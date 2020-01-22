Grammys 2020 Performers: Full List of Performers & Presenters

Music’s biggest night is back. This Sunday, January 26th the Grammys will be live on CBS at 8 pm. For the second year in a row. Alicia Keys will be displaying her versatility by hosting the awards. The 62nd annual award show will have performances by a spectacular list of artists including, Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and more. There will also be a special tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle who was murdered in a shooting last year. He will be honored through a performance by DJ Khaled, John Legend, Kirk Franklin, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, and YG.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will also be performing, sharing the Grammy stage together for the first time.
This year, certain Grammy nominees will not be performing but presenting instead. Presenters will include names like PJ Morton, Esperanza Spalding, and former recording academy chair Jimmy Jam.
Here is the full list of performers for the Grammy Awards 2020:
Aerosmith
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Blake Shelton
Bonnie Raitt
Brandi Carlile
Camila Cabello
Charlie Wilson
Demi Lovato
DJ Khaled
Gwen Stefani
H.E.R.
John Legend
Kirk Franklin
Lizzo
Meek Mill
Roddy Ricch
Rosalia
Run DMC
Tanya Tucker
The Jonas Brothers
Tyler The Creator
YG
The current list of presenters include
Esperanza Spalding
Jimmy Jam
Kimié Miner
Luis Fonsi
Nathalie Joachim
PJ Morton