The Kardashians are no strangers when it comes to showing off their bodies. Their Instagrams are filled with selfies, beach pics, endless red carpet looks and of course gym selfies. With bodies that fit there’s obviously a lot of work that goes into them. Kourtney often shows how she values healthy eating, even arguing with Kim at one point about candy being served at a birthday party. And her brand Poosh often posting about healthy and organic eating.

Khloe often posts about her gym workouts and how its “her zone” and that having gym goals is a lifestyle.

Khloe Kardashian recently shared a little peek at what their joint workouts are like. In an Instagram post shared by Khloe, the two sisters are seen in the gym. Kourtney is bent over with a kettlebell working on her booty and Khloe decided it would be a good video to post. She captions the video “views” and while Kourtney’s butt looks amazing, that mid squat pose and close camera angles had some people calling it NSFW.

Khloe Kardashian shows off the 'view' of Kourtney's behind

There is nothing attractive about this! ⁦@khloekardashian⁩ Please this is beyond, beyond. ⁦@KrisJenner⁩ https://t.co/ahChQ7NCLU — Nancy (@DuffnsunNancy) January 22, 2020

But when have the Kardashians let a little criticism control how much they can show off their bodies. If you work for it might as well flaunt it. Right?