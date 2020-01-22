Kiernan Shipka Boyfriend 2020: Who Is Kiernan Dating?

Kiernan Shipka’s lead role as Sabrina in the Netflix Series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” shot the actress to fame back in 2018. Though, she has been in the business for years. She has been acting since she was a baby and has been taking on roles in film and television since 2007. She has gained notoriety throughout the years through roles such as Sally Draper in Mad Men and voicing Jinora in popular Nickelodeon show, “The Legend of Korra”. She also won Scene Stealer – Female, a Lucy Award and Best Performance in a TV Series in 2012 and 2013 respectively. Despite growing up in the spotlight, Shipka has mainly kept her life outside of the cameras under wraps. Here are some of the guys she has been linked with in the past!

The 20-year-old actress was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 10th, 1999. Her first role was on television series “Monk” back in 2006. She landed small or extra roles until her role in Mad Men. For her role as Sally Draper, she won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in both 2009 and 2010.

Ross Lynch

Since starring on Sabrina, fans have been wanting more and more of Shipka and Lynch. The on-screen romance on the show has fans speculating if it’s truly just acting or something more. But it seems for now that the pair are currently just friends.

Gavin Leatherwood

Another co-star of Shipka’s that has fans wanting more is Gavin Leatherwood. They have been fueling “Nabrina” shippers since September after posting a photos of a shirtless Gavin holding Kiernan captioned “nabrina shippers, here’s your breakfast lunch dinner dessert and a snack”. They frequently post photos together and comment on each others photo. Although the pair have fun with poking around with nabrina fans, they have yet to confirm if there’s any truth behind the photos and looks like they are just good friends.

Charlie Oldman

Kiernan was linked to actor Gary Oldman’s son, Charlie, back in early 2019. They were first spotted together in March after being spotted leaving getting dinner together at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. They made their relationship “Instagram official” in April when Charlie posted a picture of them captioned with nothing but a heart. Though, they have never made any public comments on the true nature of their relationship.

Christian Coppola

Dating rumors sparked between Kiernan and director Christian Coppola in July of 2019 after attending Rome’s Fendi Show together. Though in November of that year, she stated in an interview with Seventeen that “work is [her] number one priority right now” it seems she has made an exception for Coppola. Their relationship is still going strong as they recently celebrated her birthday on November 10th, 2018. She posted on a series of photos on her account remembering the night starting with a photo of them close together with the caption “i love you”. He was last seen on her Instagram in December sharing his coat together. They have yet to directly confirm their relationship but fingers crossed all is well!