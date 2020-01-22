The Jonas Brothers Explain Their Viral Kardashian Tik Tok

Thttps://twitter.com/Rittbay/status/1219828744635871233

Ever since the Jonas Brothers got back together their fans have been blessed with amazing content. New songs, new music videos, marriages, and now Tik Toks. On the official Jonas Brother’s Tik Tok, a video was posted of the brothers recreating an iconic scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in which Kim and Khloe fight. In the Tik Tok Joe plays Kim, Nick plays Khloe, and Kevin plays Kourtney.

Jonas Brothers re-enacting one of the Kardashian sisters drama is Hilarious 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂. This is definitely Khloe and Kim fighting 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/okQvaTXFe9 — Seyipepper🚀🚀 (@team_seyi) January 16, 2020

The videos are identical and equally hilarious. And on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the Jonas Brothers explained how this TikTok came to be. According to Joe, he came up with the genius ides of the recreation after going on a deep dive into TikTok. Joe says, “It worked itself out. Naturally, I was supposed to be Kim.” Nick later jokingly says, “I don’t know why you got to be Kim” pretending to be upset that he played Khloe. No matter wh played who the video was a hit in TikTok.

Ugh, I've had zero interest in TikTok until seeing that Jonas Brothers recreate Kardashian fight video. I can't get sucked into another social media platform 😩 — Brittany B 🤷‍♀️ (@Rittbay) January 22, 2020

JONAS BROTHERS ON TIK TOK RECREATING KARDASHIAN SCENE IM DECEASED — Gina Marie (@gina_mgee) January 15, 2020

The Kardashian sisters clearly enjoyed it too. Khloe wrote, “Hahaha nailed it!!!!!!!” on the Instagram video posted on Joe’s profile and Kris Jenner reposted the video on her Instagram.

.@KimKardashian reacts to the Jonas Brothers reenacting her #KUWTK fight with Khloe: “OMGGGG I love you guys!!!!!” pic.twitter.com/RqfshcPlza — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 15, 2020

And while that Kardashian inspired TikTok is great, the Jonas Brothers are really striving to be TikTok famous and have made even more for us to enjoy. Some even recreating scenes from Camp Rock.

the jonas brothers officially own tik tok… theyre fucking hilarious pic.twitter.com/uCEvXCqz4k — lauren ☽ 59 (@needycv) January 22, 2020