Rihanna and Beyoncé are what many see as some of the world’s top performers within the past 20 years. We’ve watched them elevate from being singers to all around entrepreneurs. Both of these artists have built an empire for themselves and as we enter a new decade they continue to put out new content from fashion, beauty, and music. These artists have set a new standard for what the public perceives a musical artist to be.

Rihanna

From being a girl from Barbados with a dream to being a woman on the BIllboard charts, Rihanna has truly raised the bar as an artist. In 2005 her life changed after she got a chance to audition for Jay-Z. He signed her to Def Jam Records and she released her first single “Pon De Replay”. Rihanna gained international success and soon became a household name. Rihanna has since released multiple albums that has shaped her into the artist we know today. By the 2010’s Rihanna had her acting debut in films such as Battleship, Ocean’s 8, and even an animated film called Home. During the past decade Rihanna had many different collaborations with cosmetics companies which led to her starting her own cosmetics company Fenty Beauty. Along with Fenty Beauty, Rihanna has also launched a Fenty fashion house along with Savage X Fenty a lingerie brand. The Fenty fashion brand is partnered with LVMH. Rihanna has ultimately set a new bar for other upcoming artists because they will now see that there’s so much more that they can do once they become successful musicians.

Beyoncé

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Beyoncé was destined to be an entertainer. Beyoncé first got her start in the music group Destiny’s Child which also included her cousin Kelly Rowland and her two classmates LaToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson. The group later on became a trio with Michelle Williams replacing LaToya and LaTavia. Destiny’s Child had international success, however Beyoncé would soon go on to have a solo career. Her solo career was an instant success with the debut of her first album Dangerously In Love. Beyoncé today is one of Forbes Magazine’s highest paid female artists. She also has earned a total of 23 Grammy awards and 70 nominations over the past 20 years. Beyoncé’s live performances showcases how she is a true entertainer. Her 2018 Coachella performance brought in millions of viewers and attendees. She released an album and documentary called Homecoming that showcased the behind the scenes footage of her Coachella performance along with merchandise. The merchandise sold was a success but fashion isn’t new for Beyoncé because she launched her fashion line Ivy Park in 2016. By 2019 she partnered with Adidas to launch more products for Ivy Park. As of January 2020, Beyoncé launched her latest Ivy Park and Adidas collaboration which sold out online instantly. This is only the beginning for Beyoncé’s fashion empire.

The New Standard

Both Rihanna and Beyoncé have started an empire for themselves. many upcoming artists will see that there is more and beyond just reaching the top. Both artists have become all around entertainers and entrepreneurs. We often see artists come and go but if they use their fame to create even more to their name, it puts them at a different level from the rest. For this new decade and years to come, entrepreneurship will be the new norm.