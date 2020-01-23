On January 23rd, 2020, Tinder’s parent company Match Group announced they would be adding new safety measures to the app. Match Group has partnered up with Noonlight to provide a panic button, which will allow you to call for help without the need of contacting 911 or the need to have to talk or text.

This way if something feels off on your date, you can reach for help without alerting the other person. This feature would make it the first dating app company to do so. Tinder will also now allow users to input information of their upcoming date such as who they are meeting with, the place and time they’re going to meet. The new safety features will be available on January 28th, 2020.

Tinder will also be adding a feature that detects potentially offensive messages and asks users if it bothered them. If so, they can report the user who sent it and the message in question. The company also added that the feature will soon lead to an undo button, which allows users to un-send a message that they realize could be potentially upsetting. In the meantime, Tinder has already implemented a couple of new safety features.

One feature that has been added is selfie-verification. Users take a real-time photo of themselves copying a pose from a sample image. The photo is then reviewed by the Tinder team and if approved, a verified badge is shown on their profile. This helps ensure that users are really who they say they are! Another feature that’s been added is date check-ins. This will notify friends and family when you’ve arrived on your date.

Online dating can be fun and easy to navigate but it doesn’t come without worries! Meetings strangers from the internet has always been a taboo and something that comes with extra precaution but these days it’s becoming more and more normal to connect online. With emerging ways to meet online, companies are buckling down on their security system.

Tinder is famously one of the most popular dating apps, but does not come without its controversies. On January 21st, 2020, only two days before Tinder announced their upcoming safety features, a “Cleveland police officer pleaded not guilty to raping women after Tinder date” Cleveland.com reports. On the same day in St. Louis, Missouri, a “St. Louis county man used Tinder and social media app Snapchat to meet and kidnap a woman” as last reported by KSDK on January 23rd, 2020, the same day as the app as the apps announcement.

The app also famously dealt with backlash back in November of 2019 after Grace Millane, a 22-year-old British woman was brutally murdered during a backpacking trip in New Zealand. The 27-year-old man she was with had connected with her through Tinder, where they chatted before meeting up. This caused a lot of controversy and debate about how safe the app really is. But it is clear that the Match Group is listening!

Tinder will also provide online resources and guides on how to keep safe while dating online. If you’re on or thinking about dating online, always make sure to be safe and educate yourself on safety!