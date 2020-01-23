Top 5 Eyeshadow Palettes for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and with it comes the stress of creating your perfect Valentine’s Day look. Whether you’re going out on a hot date or spending some well needed me-time, it’s an excuse for anyone, taken or not, to treat themselves to a little something. Here are the top 5 eyeshadow palettes you should be getting for your Valentine’s Day!

NYX Cosmetics: Such A Know-It-All Palette – $35

This palette has everything you need to create your Valentine’s Day makeup. Not only does it have 24 eyeshadow shades packed with pinks, browns, shimmers, bold colors and more – it includes two rosey blushes and two contour shades! This is a great all-in-one palette to play around with and create looks both soft and/or daring. You can purchase this at NYX’s website or at Ulta.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette – $25 (or 2 for $45)

As most fans of Rihanna, I am in love with her makeup line Fenty Beauty. For this Valentine’s Day, I recommend the “1 – True Neutrals”, “4 – Rose” or “5 – Peach” shades depending on your style. Every palette comes packed with six shades within their respective color range with both shimmers and mattes. True Neutrals will create a very classy look whereas the Rose will give you a bold look and the Peach creates a cute, soft one. This mini-eyeshadow palette is compact and perfect for on-the-go, so you can retouch whenever you like! You can purchase it at the Fenty Beauty’s website or Sephora.

Rimmel London: Magnif’Eyes Eyeshadow Palette – $7.79 to $9.49

I highly recommend this palette! Not only is it affordable but it’s fully pigmented and blends smoothly. I personally love the Spice Edition in specific. The Spice Edition comes with a range of neutrals, bolds, mattes and shimmers. This palette is not only good for a unique Valentine’s day eye, but perfect for everyday looks as well. You can find this product in any of your local drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens and online through Amazon!

Anastasia Beverly Hills: Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette – $42

Perfect for Valentine’s Day, wear your heart on your eyes through this bold eyeshadow palette. The Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette comes with 14 shades ranging from neutrals to vibrant, berry reds. This palette also comes with a variety of mattes and metallics to create your look. Extremely blendable and pigmented, you can make a variety of looks with this palette. This is perfect to turn any simple eye vivid and vibrant! You can purchase this on the Anastasia Beverly Hills website or at Sephora.

Too Faced: Just Peachy Mattes Eyeshadow Palette – $45

For a soft yet striking look, I recommend the Too Faced: Just Peachy Mattes Eyeshadow Palette. With 12 shades ranging from neutrals to berry shades to, of course, peach shades this is perfect for anyone who prefers a cute style this Valentine’s Day! It’s compact, comes with its own mirror and of course with any Too Faced product, smells AMAZING. This is the perfect amount of colors for someone who wants nothing too bold but still have a pop of color! You can purchase this palette on the Too Faced website or at Sephora.