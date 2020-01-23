Everyone was surprised or at least a little taken aback when Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Labs released a candle named the “This Smells Like My Vagina Candle.” The candle went viral and had everyone questioning Gwyneth Paltrow’s sanity.

If Gwenyth can believe that the scent of her vagina should be a $75 candle, you can believe in yourself for one friggin second. — Hannah Berner (@beingbernz) January 21, 2020

Watching The Last Leg and cant believe Gweneth Paltrow has brought out a Candle out for Sale Called "This smells like my Vagina" and is sold out in most places….WTF pic.twitter.com/VYgTzDcHBl — Donna Asquith (@asquith_donna) January 17, 2020

What’s got everyone else even more baffled is that this $75 Vagina candle is getting pretty good sales. Its sold out on the Goop online store. Luckily Gwyneth explained the process behind the release of this candle during her appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” After watching a clip from the upcoming Netflix docu-series about Goop Labs in which Goop staffers drink mushroom tea, Gwyneth joked that mushrooms were the cause of the infamous vagina candle.

Gwyneth Paltrow says she was high on mushrooms when she came up with the idea to make a candle that smells like her vagina. Now it makes perfect sense. pic.twitter.com/ItMANnRSWM — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 23, 2020

Even though it was a joke, that would kind of be the perfect explanation. However, Gwyneth explains that the candle started as a joke. According to Gwyneth, she and Douglas Little, founder of Heretic Perfume, were testing fragrances for the candles when Gwyneth picked up a certain candle. She says, “I smelled this beautiful thing and I was like this smells like my vagina” She explains that she was kidding around but it became somewhat of an inside joke and was a little bit “punk rock.”

Gwyneth further explains that “Women, a lot of us have grown up feeling certain degrees of shame around our body or whatever. So this is just a little bit of, you know, a subversive candle for all of us out there.”