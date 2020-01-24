15 Super Foods For Your Super Bowl Party

|

Whether your favorite team is playing or not, or even if you’re just not into football at all, the food at the Super Bowl parties is always the reason to go or host one yourself. However many touchdowns or whichever team ends up winning, at least you and the guests will be celebrating a touchdown in your tummies. Here are 15 party food ideas for your upcoming Super Bowl party.

Buffalo Wings 

Buffalo chicken wings with plate of carrots and celery in background.

Shutterstock

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower wings on an off-white plate.

Shutterstock

French Dip Sliders

French Dip Sliders Vertical

Delish.com

Pull-Apart Garlic Bread Pizza Dip

image

delish.com

Queso Dip

Queso dip with guacamole and salsa next to it.

Shutterstock

Nachos Supreme

Nachos with black olives, chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeños, onions on it

Shutterstock

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ chicken pizza with red onion and green peppers.

Shutterstock

Big Mac Potato Skins

Potato skins with bacon, chives, cheese, and sour cream on them.

Shutterstock

Air-Fryer Blooming Onion 

Blooming onion on plate with sauce in the middle, onions and glass of beer in the background.

Shutterstock

Pull-Apart Pigs in a Blanket

Pigs in a blanket with game day toothpicks and football in background.

Shutterstock

Slow-Cooker Party Meatballs

Meatballs in sauce with toothpicks through them

Shutterstock

Jalapeño Popper Egg Rolls 

image

Delish.com

Pulled-Pork Ring 

image

Delish.com

Bacon Cheeseburger Bombs 

Bacon Cheeseburger Bombs

Delish.com

Pepperoni Cheesy Bread 

Pepperoni Cheesy Bread

Delish.com

 

 

Read More:
FoodFood,Recipe,super bowl
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Alejandra TaverasCOLLEGECANDY Writer
  • 10614935101348454