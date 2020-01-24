Caitlyn Jenner has just declared herself a Hendall shipper. If you didn’t know Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles were romantically linked back in 2013. Since then they have remained friends and even played “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” when Harry hosted The Late Late Show in place of James Corden. The two seemed to have a pretty good friendship, Kendall even got to ask Harry which songs he wrote about her.

However, Caitlyn thinks that Harry would be good for her daughter and that they should get back together. While on “Capital Breakfast” Caitlyn’s I’m a Celeb co-star Roman Kemp said about Harry and Kendall, “There was such an amazing chemistry there between those two. There was a few fun questions there about their previous relationship. Would you want to see those two get back together?’

Caitlyn gave her opinion on Harry saying that ” I only met him one time at an event with Kendall and he seemed like a gentleman. I hear he plays golf, that’s good.” And with that good impression, Caitlyn continued, “She always speaks very highly of him. I don’t know whatever happened,” hinting that she would like them as a pair. However, she definitely did not approve of some of the other relationships her daughters have been in. She said, “You know, I’ve got a lot of girls and would you see what they bring home sometimes, it’s just like “what the hell are you thinking?!” Obviously Harry is Caitlyn approved. Maybe Caitlyn can work her magic and we’ll see a Hendall reunion soon. One can only hope.

Harry Styles with Kendall Jenner’s legs. You’re welcome pic.twitter.com/0ojMMvJxAH — Mis🌻 (@HarrysSongBird) January 23, 2020