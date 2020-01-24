Carpool Karaoke is a staple on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” in which Corden invites various celebrities into his car to sing a few songs and “help him get to work.” However, this fan-favorite segment has proven to be a little bit of a lie. Everyone thought that James was driving the car himself whenever it was filmed but, a video surfaced of carpool karaoke actually being filmed. In the video, you can clearly see that the car James is in is being pulled by another car. Fans felt betrayed, to say the least.

James Corden not driving during carpool karaoke has now skyrocketed my trust issues 😫 pic.twitter.com/y7nJpfapkU — Disoriented Youth (@DisorientYouth) January 23, 2020

James Corden doesn’t actually drive during carpool karaoke. I feel betrayed. @ChicksInTheOff pic.twitter.com/vp5Qj9VFTU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 23, 2020

After the initial shock and betrayal wore off some fans agreed that it makes total sense that he doesn’t actually drive as they film it. After all, he sings, dances, and does various other comedy bits that would be pretty difficult if he was actually driving. Some were even glad to see the process and were relieved that many of their favorite celebs weren’t actually in the hands of James Corden’s driving skills.

Am I the only one that’s glad he doesn’t actually drive? Watching a star perform next to you is a liTTLe disTRACTing. #CarpoolKaraoke #JamesCorden https://t.co/cR5K52bzq3 — h a i l i i z 🌙 (@hailiiz) January 23, 2020

I'm shocked people didn't assume this is exactly how Carpool Karaoke is filmed. You think James Corden's driving a car with the world's most famous people in it? "James, you crashed and killed Gaga."

"Sorry! My eyes were closed when the Shallow chorus came on." Fuck outta here. https://t.co/pLDldG7xNK — Blattman (@davidblattman) January 23, 2020

Some fans even pointed out that no one questioned this in the Stevie Wonder carpool karaoke episode. Were we all supposed to believe that Stevie Wonder was driving while blind?

Producer: We’re actually gonna drive today. *Stevie Wonder gets in the driver seat* James Corden: pic.twitter.com/prxEwkRurc — Corey Brown (@CoreyReviews) January 23, 2020

Despite the drama, I think we can all agree that we’re gonna keep enjoying carpool karaoke whether James is driving or not.