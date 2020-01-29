The 12 Drinks For Your Super Bowl Party

The Super Bowl means parties with hefty snacks to subdue even the most passionate football fan and drinks to match the party foods. And while beer is the established football beverage, these are for those who aren’t big beer fans. We’ve gathered 12 drink recipes for your Super Bowl party and depending on what your guests’ preferences are you can mix and match to provide some variety throughout the game. Not only will the teams be gaining points, but so will you with these drinks.

Red Snapper

1.5 oz Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin

2 oz tomato juice

0.75 oz lemon juice

1 oz chili sauce

0.5 oz Worcestershire sauce

salt and pepper

Combine all ingredients, add ice and stir to chill. Garnish with a celery stalk, lemon wedge, salt and pepper.

What/When 20

2 oz The Botanist Gin

0.5 oz blood orange puree

0.5 oz lemon juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

3 oz prosecco

Combine all in a shaker and strain into a champagne flute. Garnish with lemon.

Bright Lights Big City

0.075 oz Old Overheat

0.075 oz Laird’s Apple Brandy

0.5 oz Gifford Rhubarbe

0.5 oz lemon juice

0.25 oz falemum

0.25 demerara

1 tonic

4 dashes of mango bitters

1 mint sprig (garnish)

Shake all together and serve, top with tonic and mango bitters. Garnish with a mint sprig.

Red Vespa

1 oz Contratto

0.5 oz sweet vermouth

0.5 oz dry vermouth

1 can of Tecate

Add Contratto, sweet and dry vermouth to an ice-filled glass, top with Tecate and garnish wit orange.

Tommy’s Margarita

2 oz Olmeca Altos Blanco tequila

0.75 oz agave nectar

0.75 oz lime juice

Combine all in a shaker and strain over ice into a glass. Garnish with a lime and black salt.

Big Game Shandy

10 parts Hornitos Plata Tequila

24 parts fresh lemonade

12 parts Mexican lager

2 parts fresh lime juice

Combine all ingredients in a pitcher with ice and stir.

Spruce Moose

1 oz Mezcal

1 oz Zirbenz Pine Liqueur

0.5 oz lime juice

Ginger beer

Combine in a glass with ice and fill the rest with ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wedge and fresh rosemary.

The Trifecta Punch

24 oz Aviation American Gin

64 oz Maison Marcel Sparkling Rosé Wine

12 oz Aperol

Combine gin and Aperol in a pitcher. When ready to serve, add chilled rosé wine and stir gently. Garnish with cranberries.

Svedka ShandyGaff

1.5 parts SVEDKA Colada Vodka

3 parts Corona Light beer (ice cold)

2 parts lemonade (cold)

1 lemon wedge

Combine Svedka colada, lemonade, and lemon wedge juice in a shaker, add ice and shake. Strain into a pint glass and top with corona light. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

Campari With A Kick(off)

2 oz Campari

1 oz Tequila Blanco

1 oz pineapple juice

0.5 oz lemon juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

Shake ingredients with ice and pour into glass. Garnish with a pineapple slice, wild berry, and pineapple leaf.

Blood, Sweat & Tears

2 oz white rum

0.5 oz lime juice

0.75 passionate juice

Gosling’s Black Seal rum float

Combine in a shaker and serve over ice. Top with Gosling’s float and garnish with lime.

Game Day Cider Splash

5 oz of beer

3 oz of homemade citrus apple cider

1 oz of Bacardi Black

Chopped apples, oranges and lime

Mix apple cider, beer and Bacardi black in a glass. Garnish with fruit.