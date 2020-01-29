Kim Kardashians Kids North West & Saint West Get Along Now

After years of not getting along Kim Kardashian West’s kids, North and Saint have finally ended their feud. Back in August 2017, Kim shared with Ryan Seacrest the struggle of raising two kids who do not like each other. She at first thought it was just a phase. North just getting used to her younger brother. However, the phase didn’t really end until now. Kim says, “I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister. I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother and it’s so hard for me. Her thing is, she thinks she’s outsmarting me. She’ll say, ‘We’re having a tea party, mom. No boys allowed. Dad can’t come too then. No boys!’ And then she’ll slam the door on her brother’s face and he’ll just start crying.”

Kim also shared on Ashley Graham’s podcast that North often acts like an only child, despite her not being an only child since 2015. She now has 3 younger siblings: Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. However, she might be pretty excited about her youngest brother Psalm. Kim shared that North told her, “Mom. We just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone…so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.”

Fortunately, North and Saint have settled their differences and seem to like each other now. Kim posted an adorable photo of the two grinning and posing. She captioned it “They get along now.”