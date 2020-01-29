For years fans have speculated that Beyoncé doesn’t like Kim Kardashian but those rumors can finally be shut down. Kim Kardashian recently shared to her Instagram story her Ivy Park X Adidas PR Package. Beyoncé was rumored to have not sent Kim a package at all when other influencers and celebrities received one and posted it and Kim did not. Kim Kardashian revealed that she did in fact receive a package and that she was just late on posting it.

“Sorry I’m sooo late!”, Kim wrote in an Instagram story, followed by “Congrats @beyonce @adidas on such a hugely successful launch. I love everything and can’t wait to wear it all!!”. In a series of photos and videos, Kim Kardashian modeled different looks from the Ivy Park X Adidas collection with Beyoncé’s song “Run The World (Girls)” in the background.

Rumors of a problem between Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian have swirled around for years because many have said that their relationship is one-sided and that Beyoncé doesn’t like her. Fans have continued to say that Kim goes above and beyond to be Beyoncé’s friend but doesn’t get the same energy in return. To make matters even worse, Jay-Z and Beyoncé didn’t go to the wedding of Kim and Kanye West. Jay-Z and Kanye started feuding and Kanye also went on a rant during his Saint Pablo tour and stated that their daughters North West and Blue Ivy have never had a play date. Though years later the two made up, people still speculated that their wives did not get along with each other. Over the years despite rumors, both Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian have shown support for one another. Even after not attending their wedding, Beyoncé still made a post to congratulate them.

In a interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Kanye West addressed the rumors about Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian. “They love each other. They respect each other.”, Kanye said while also saying, “When Beyoncé was working on her album she had pictures of Kim on the wall because Kim represents powerful women.”

It seems that the Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian beef rumors are just that rumors. the two of these women respect each other even though they are not best friends. More collaborations and support from these two powerful women seem to be on the horizon and won’t be a shock to the world. Whether or not there was an issue before or if the issue ever existed, the direction of support clears it up.