A Kendall and Kylie Collab Is Finally In The Works

Kendall Jenner is officially the last sister in the Kardashian/Jenner family to collab with her sister Kylie Jenner. Kylie who heads Kylie Cosmetics had launched numerous collabs and just recently did a collab with her own daughter Stormi Webster set to release February 1st, 2020.

Kylie has worked with her sisters numerous times in the past, but never Kendall. She worked with Khloe Kardashian on the Kylie x KOKO collections which first released in November 2016.

The Kylie x KoKo palette. I just love the colors 🥺 what’s yours?? pic.twitter.com/9SltlPyyKO — 𝐌𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐍 🥂✨💕 (@MxganNicolx) January 12, 2020

She worked with her sister Kim Kardashian West in April 2017 with KKW x Kylie and with her sister Kourtney in April 2018 with Kylie x Kourt. She even collaborated on The Kris Collection with her mom Kris Jenner in May 2018.

And while Stormi got to collab before Kendall did, I’m sure everyone is excited to see what a Kendall and Kylie collab will entail. Kendall shared with Ellen Degeneres that “We’re really going big because I’m her full blood. We’re taking it seriously.” Maybe Kylie held off on having a Kendall x Kylie collection because of this hilarious video of Kendall imitating Kylie. Her makeup skills look a little messy.

But all jokes aside, Kendall had a contract with Estée Lauder from 2015 to 2017 and couldn’t really work with Kylie Cosmetics. So now that the two sisters can finally work together we get to enjoy the upcoming Kendall x Kylie collab, hopefully they release something soon.