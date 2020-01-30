Ciara and Russell Wilson Are Expecting Baby Number 3

Singer and songwriter Ciara just announced that she is expecting her third child with her husband Seattle Sea hawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The couple are currently enjoying a trip in Turks and Caicos and Ciara posted to her Instagram a picture of her growing baby bump with the caption “Number 3”. Russell Wilson also shared to his Instagram with the same caption. They first welcomed their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, back in 2017. Ciara also had her first child Future Zahir from her previous relationship with the rapper Future. The couple has not released the due date of their third child.

Ciara and Russell got married in England in July 2016. The singer recently revealed on the show Red Table Talk that she was intimidated by being a single mom and dating after her breakup with Future. She then said that Russell made it easy for her. Russell is recognized by a lot of their fans for treating baby Future as his own son. Ciara’s fans often joke about what was her prayer to find a man like Russell Wilson. The singer finally revealed what her prayer during a YouTube live stream event.

“I prayed for a God-fearing man. I prayed for discernment. I prayed for wisdom, to really learn from the wisdom that I’ve gained from the experience that I’m going through,” she said and then followed by,”I prayed for a man that loved kids, because, obviously me having my son, if you’re gonna love me you’ve got to love him. I prayed for a man that was worldly as well. Because I love to explore so someone that was gonna edify my world, that was important to me. I was ready to level up!”.

Ciara has truly leveled up with not only her love life but a career. She has hosted the 2019 American Music Awards and also released her album “Beauty Marks”. Ciara is set to perform at Rolling Stone’s Super Bowl concert in Miami.