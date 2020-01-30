Working out can be such a drag sometimes…going to the same gym to do the same routine almost every day. It takes all the fun out of exercising and makes it almost impossible to look forward to. There is an endless amount of workout classes out there just waiting for you to try. It’s time to make exercising fun again: switch up your workout routine, get out of your comfort zone, and try something new. Who knows, you might find your new passion.

If you are one of those people who is looking to spice up their workout routine here are 5 workouts that are different than your everyday regimen:

1. Boxing

A boxing class might be your saving grace after a tough day at work or school. There are many benefits of working out, it shouldn’t just be to stay in shape, it should also be an outlet for you and a place to go to get your mind off your busy and stressful day. What better way to do that then throwing some gloves on and blowing off some steam. A boxing class is a full body workout including cardio that will have you burning calories in no time. At a majority of boxing gyms, the first class is free, so get out and try it. You don’t know what you’re missing.

2. Cycling

If you are tired of doing the same old treadmill workout but are looking for some good cardio, check out a cycling class. A class like this is a great way to stay motivated, be in a group environment, and burn those calories. Not to mention, it is an amazing lower body workout. These classes are usually taught by an instructor and a healthy, supportive environment is always ensured. There are a variety of different cycling classes out there and you are in control of the intensity, so do what’s best for you!

3. Yoga

A yoga class is a great way to get out of your comfort zone and try a different type of workout. A lot of people knock yoga and say that it isn’t a great workout but it truly is. Sure, you aren’t working up a huge sweat and burning the same amount of calories as you would running, but yoga builds a strong core and good balance, which are the starting points for a healthy, fit body. After a long day at work, sometimes you might need something like a calming yoga class to relieve your stress.

4. Zumba

A Zumba class will give you a workout that you won’t be able to get anywhere else, especially not at the same boring gym that you go to every day. Zumba is an empowering workout class that is a mash-up of Latin dance, hip-hop, martial arts, and high-intensity training. These classes usually last 60 minutes and they are filled with muscle toning, calorie burning, confidence boosting, and stress relieving. They say dancing is one of the best ways to relieve stress, so go for it!

5. Barre

Doing a barre class is a killer workout and definitely beats a standard day at the gym. Barre is a ballet-inspired class that focuses solely on high repetitions of small movements. By performing small movements, you train your body to isolate that muscle and build its strength and gain muscle control. Barre is best if you are someone who is looking to target and tone your arms, abs, glutes, thighs and even improve your posture. After just one barre class you will be sore for days!