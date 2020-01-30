Every time Reese Witherspoon references Legally Blonde I wonder when someone is going to do the world a favor and reboot that iconic movie.

So where’s the Legally Blonde reboot? — Jordan Wolf (@JordanWolf3) September 24, 2019

People have even been asking for the Broadway musical to be made into a movie.

🗣️🗣️🗣️THE ONLY MOVIE TO MUSICAL TO MUSICAL MOVIE THAT NEEDS TO BE MADE IS LEGALLY BLONDE AND THAT IS THAT ON THAT https://t.co/o8TzyAduwE — Zach Schiffman (@schlife) January 23, 2020

Luckily Reese keeps giving us that good Elle Woods inspired content. In a new Instagram post advertising her new Draper James spring collection, Reese wears a bright pink floral dress that screams “Elle Woods”. In the picture Reese stands in a kitchen with her french bulldog Pepper, bright pink accents are everywhere; her shoes, pink candy hearts, a pink gift box on her table. She even references the movie in her caption “Explaining to Pepper why orange will never be the new pink” #ellewoodsforever.

In another picture posted on the Draper James Instagram account, even more, pink treats are featured.

It doesn’t help that Reese teased a Legally Blonde 3 movie back in June 2018 and that MGM tweeted that it would come out Valentine’s day 2020. Could this be a hint?