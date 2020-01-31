Amala Zandile Dlamini, professionally known as Doja Cat, is the daughter of South African actor Dumisani Dlamini and painter Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer.

The quirky rapper/ singer rose to great fame with her cheeky 2018 viral hit “Mooo!” On the heels of that success, Doja Cat issued her full-length debut album, Amala, which found her branching off from her meme-friendly sound to more hip-hop-, pop-, and R&B-infused tracks — including “Candy” and “Roll with Us.”

On November 7, 2019, she dropped her second album Hot Pink . “PLEASE DO NOT BUY MY ALBUM IF YOU BUY MY ALBUM I WILL PEE IN YOUR LAP,” she wrote alongside a video of her dancing to celebrate the release. The album features the singles “Juicy,” featuring Tyga, “Bottom Bitch” and “Rules.” Other features include guest appearances from Smino, and Gucci Mane. 2019 was not only a year filled with a lot of musical success for Doja, but it was also a year filled with love– thanks to her current boyfriend, Johnny Utah. Who happens to be a musician too.

Johnny Utah

Johnny Utah, a former nursing student, was born Jacob Sullenger. He is an American Musical Artist, Singer, Songwriter, Producer, and Social Media Personality from Philadelphia, who specializes in what he calls “Indie-Funk. ” Johnny made his debut in the music industry after releasing his songs “The Air & The Smoke” and “Handful of Gravel” back in 2011. But he is popularly known for his 2019 hit single “Honey Pie,” which went viral when people started to make TikTok videos with the song.

How they met

Doja Cat and her boyfriend Johnny met the same way a lot of us do these days, and that is on Instagram. Doja first spotted her future man in his “Honey Pie” music video on Youtube. Ironically, she didn’t like his song. However, she revealed that his pants are what caught her eye. In an IG live video they recorded together, the couple explains how they shot their shot at each other on Instagram. She visited his IG profile, writing “baby I love you.” under his photo. Johnny returned the love and went over to his Instagram page to see if she followed him, she did not. Then he decided he would put on post notifications on any new uploads on her Instagram page. After a couple of days, she posted a picture, and he was ready to win her over with a funny comment. Johnny wrote back and said that he told his little brother that they were a couple “don’t make me look like a liar,” he wrote. The comment was liked over 1,000 times, and she saw it then replied “OMG! how’d you know I love you too?”And the rest, as they say, is history.

Doja Cat has managed to keep her previous love life under wraps and away from the public; however, she makes her relationship with Johnny Utah very public. The two love birds frequently upload their pictures together on Instagram. The couple even recently went on vacation together.

Even though her fans support her relationship with Johnny, she has received some backlash on Twitter for dating outside of her race. (the backlash is honestly ridiculous. Doja Cat can date whoever she wants to date). The ‘Juicy’ singer responded to all the hateful tweets in a radio interview with Ebro ” I don’t care. There’s nothing they can do about it,” she said.

