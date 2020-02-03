The 7 Best Dating Apps That Actually Work In 2020

Dating app doesn’t just mean Tinder. While some have found success through swiping right, others aren’t as lucky on the well-known platform. In an age where people are rushing here and there and the one thing on them at all times is their phone, it’s no wonder that dating apps have become so popular. It’s hard to know which ones work and which are filled with scammers though. To make your love life a little easier, we’ve compiled a list of the 7 best dating apps all depending on what you’re looking for. Happy swiping!

An app specified for long term relationships. It’s trendy in the US because of its high authenticity and its focus on a smaller section of people. This app is not intended for hookups or short term relationships, as it’s helping users meet “the one.” It’s kind of like Instagram but for dating. Users can go through people’s pictures, likes and dislikes and decide the compatibility. Another bonus of the app is that it asks for users’ opinions regarding the dates. This helps the app suggest better matches for the user in the future.

This app focuses on finding people with the same interests as you. Authenticity is also a key factor in the app. It divides the audience into local groups which makes it easier to find someone in your area. What’s different about this app is that it doesn’t have to necessarily be used for dating. You can meet up with strangers in your area that share the same interests. It also has a group feature where you can meet up with groups with similar interests.

The well-known icon of online dating. The app lets users upload pictures and write a bio for potential matches to see. It also allows connection to Instagram and Spotify so people have more access to who you are, whether it’s through more pictures or through your favorite songs. The app is best known for it’s swiping feature which makes it easier for people to match or reject matches.

The app that’s woman-friendly. It follows the same swiping concept as Tinder. The bonus for women is that the app follows a “ladies first” idea. When a match has been made, women can see the icon of the match on their screen. Men though can only see it once the woman reaches out to him. Also like Tinder, it allows you to upload photos and create a biography to get more swipes right.

See how many people visit your profile. A free app that lets you like or dislike someone’s profile, similar to the other dating apps. What makes this app different though is that you can see the number of people who have visited your profile without paying any fee. The reason the app has gained so much popularity is that it’s cheaper than most other apps and allows for more features through a free membership.

Quality over quantity. This app has a unique aspect of “passing bagels.” Meaning: men will receive bagels and must decide whether to take or pass the bagel. The app targets mostly young professionals or young adults due to the lively and modern concept. Photos can be automatically uploaded for Facebook or Instagram, so there’s no need to go through your camera roll and click all your best selfies.

A location-based dating app. The app’s geo-targeted software matches you with people you have physically passed by earlier in the day. The concept of the app is that the more you run into people, the bigger the pool of choices you’ll have to match with. Matches can only message each other if they’ve mutually liked each other.