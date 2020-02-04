10 Must-Have Spa Gifts That Will Make You Zen AF

Everyone could use a spa day amidst all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. However, not everyone has the time or the ability to schedule and make a trip to the spa. Therefore take the hassle out of the equation and be the holiday hero with the gift of relaxation, serenity, and self-care, and bring the spa to them with these high quality and value gift sets. These sets are affordable and have products with natural ingredients that will give your loved ones the at-home organic oasis that they so desperately need.

Holiday Set: Origins 5 Star Faves



Refresh and awaken tired skin with ginseng and coffee grinds. The sets contain the No-Puffery cooling roll-on, Gin-Zing energy-boosting treatment lotion mist, gel moisturizer, and refreshing eye-cream. $35 ($58 value) at Origins

Snowflake Trio Gift Box



This wintery fresh gift collection is full of crisp, refreshing fragrances. The festive set has everything from Basin’s Relaxation, Serenity, and Dreams Bath Bombs complimented with a cut of Snowflake Soap. $29.99 at Basin

Shea Body Care Essentials Gift

Enriching shea skin decadence is found in this creamy, nutty festive set. This gift has all of the bath essentials complete with shower cream, shea, body butter shea, body scrub shea, soap shea, and bath lily beige. Additionally, the shea in every one of these products is handcrafted, and Community Trade made from Ghana. $20 at Ulta and The Body Shop

Dreaming of Christmas

This bundle is soft and soothing to wintery dry skin. The gift features Sleepy Shower Gel infused with Tonka and lavender perfume and oat milk, Sugar Plum Fairy, a salt and sugar scrub with plum and orange perfume, and finally, the bubblegum-inspired Snow Fairy Body Conditioner made with mango and avocado butter. Make Christmas dreams come true with this relaxing sets! $19.95 at Lush

The Ritual of Dao Calming Ritual

The ultimate relaxation experience awaits with this Yi Yi Ren, and white lotus infused luxurious gift set. This gorgeously wrapped gift is filled with calming products including a body scrub, foaming shower gel, hand wash, and body cream. $45 at Macy’s

Peter Thomas Roth’s Mask Frenzy

Every moisturizing mask needed for healthy nourished skin. This collection features a Hungarian Thermal Water Mineral-Rich Atomic Heat Mask, Irish Moor Mud Mask Purifying Black Mask, Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme Detoxifying Hydrator, Rose Stem Cell Bio-Repair Gel Mask, 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Mask, and a Pumpkin Enzyme Mask. $75 at Nordstrom

Farm Fresh Spa Experience Tin

These fresh from the farm goods are handmade, and American made. This rustic tin is full of delectable goodies including a hydrating, rich bath truffle, creamy shea butter, fragrant milk bath tea all made with soothing lavender, goats milk, and shea. To top it off the set is paired with a refreshing “hint of mint” lip balm. $32 at Uncommon Goods

Tini Peppermint Mocha Bath And Body Gift Set by Me!

Enjoy the ultimate holiday bathtime treat with these baby bath bombs enriched with mint and cocoa perfume. $3.99 at Target

The Box of Self-Love Essentials

This honey-sweet holiday set will revitalize your loved ones’ at-home spa day. The six delicious, soothing products including a moisturizing lip mask, lip scrub conditioner, charcoal sheet mask, lavender and honey hand cream, lavender fields candle, and headband, which are all free of parabens, phthalates, and petrolatum. $24 at Burt’s Bees

Earth Therapeutics Foot Doctor™ Pedicure Kit



Kick up your feet and relax with this tea tree oil based pedicure kit. This perfect duo contains a foot scrub made with pumice, mint, and tea tree oil, and a balm enriched with chamomile, aloe vera, and tea tree oil for a winning repairing and healing combination. Finally, this kit is accompanied with pumice stick, cuticle pusher, cuticle trimmer, nail clipper, and nail file pedicure tools. $11.25 at KOHL’S