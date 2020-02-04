Margot Robbie Boyfriend 2020: Who is Margot Dating?

Making an appearance in more than a variety of memorable films Margot Robbie is an Australian born and raised actor with an inspirational persona. Earning the Academy Award nomination for the portrayal of figure skater Tonya Harding in the 2017 film “I, Tonya,” demonstrated her ability in the field of acting. Robbie debuted in the Australian film Vigilante and gained recognition for her role in the long-running soap opera “Neighbors,” the same year in 2008. She then went on the receive international attention for her role in Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and movies from the DC Nation franchise like “Suicide Squad,” and the upcoming film in theatres “Birds of Prey.” Despite claiming her abstinence towards dating other actors she has still been rumored to be courting other famous individuals. Here are the top four candidates who have rumored/dated this commemorable actor.

Will Smith

Starting off in 2013, during the filming of the blockbuster movie, Focus, Margot Robbie had rumored to have hooked up with Will Smith while on set. Usually, actors date while filming do so in order to get a feel of the relationships of characters while working, but that was clearly not the case. This article was crushed by the press because it never occurred since Will Smith was married at the time and both Robbie and Smith strictly maintained a close friendship type of relationship. Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett claims for a fact that there has not been any infidelity in their 22 years of marriage. Furthermore, these two actors can also be seen in the DC Nation Suicide Squad franchise with no other rumored complications.

Henry Aitken

Aitken was reportedly dating Robbie in 2014 with her being caught in the back of his Facebook profile photo. This allowed there to be speculation of a possible relationship and it was later followed by an appearance of Aitken with Robbie during the wrap-ups of the filming of Z for Zachariah after they broke up. Aitken is reported as of today not an actor in the industry and the definite reason for himself being in New Zealand was for schooling. He reportedly studied at the New Zealand Film and Television School and is notably today the art director for multimedia production company Sakowski Studios.

Alexander Skarsgard

Alexander Skarsgard who is best known for his roles as vampire Eric Northman on the HBO series True Blood has briefly courted Robbie in 2014 as well. Both actors were co-stars in their movie Tarzan and the evidence of a relationship is partially evident sense of the clash of timings with Tom Ackerley.

Tom Ackerley

Finally, for Tom Ackerley. In the year 2014, Robbie settled for the British assistant director and they started dating after the filming of Suite Francaise and instantaneously hit it off. A year into the houseshare for her and a group of other people, Robbie began shooting The Legend of Tarzan in London when she stirred up a romance while living together with a group of other friends. Tom Ackerley, who at the same time was working on a Mission: Impossible sequel at the time opened up in regards to the starting points of their relationship. Even Robbie admits, and I quote, ‘We kept it a secret. Because we weren’t really taking it seriously. Furthermore, “Oh, whatever, we’re just mates, we’re just mates.” And then… everyone found out.’