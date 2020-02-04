The 5 Tips All College Seniors Should Know

The last stretch of undergrad for college students is full of double-checking and keeping up. Senior year is the time to soak up all the experiences college life has left before stepping into the real world. Tips for college seniors often involve the constant process of preparing for post-grad life. Don’t let this stop you from living in the moment. You still have time to enjoy where you’re at. Not only where you’re at, but who you’ve become.

At this point, the confusion of choosing a major should be a thing of the past. If you did change your major at one point, you’ll want to make sure you’ve caught up with your current major requirements. Balance is key, though. Find time to catch a breath in between all the hectic responsibilities of senior year.

1. Know Your Degree Requirements

The year or two leading up to your senior year often involves meeting with advisors/counselors. You may go into senior year assuming everything was sorted out with your classes the last time you met. However, it doesn’t hurt to go over your degree requirements again. Also, remember that some classes are only offered during certain semesters. It’s best to meet with an academic advisor to make sure you’re meeting all the class requirements.

2. Job Hunt

This is one of those college tips probably already on your mind. It’s a smart idea to do a quick job search to narrow down which ones match your qualifications. Take more time when you can to apply for the jobs you’ve either saved or just searched. Apply to a group of them and continue the process. You’ll want to have a post-grad plan as well as a back-up.

3. Network

First of all, this is another college senior necessity. Professors are one of the first people worth reaching out to. They might be able to provide you with recommendations for potential jobs. If they can’t now, they may be able to after graduation. Ask if they would be willing to help you out and see how you can keep in touch. Also, reach out to alumni programs, counselors, relatives, and any other mentors. The more contacts, the more resources you’ll have to lean on.

4. Your GPA Does Not Define You

You may have heard this phrase before but I’m going to say it again. Getting good grades is important. It’s important to challenge yourself to achieve a higher score than you did before. However, don’t get caught up in the competitiveness of grades and forget what really matters. Work experience, internships, people skills, a strong resume, and personal drive are what you truly need to take with you after college ends.

5. Relax

I know this may sound contradicting, considering you just read a list of more things you should be doing. However, you already made it this far. You deserve to give yourself some credit for making it through all the rough patches of college. Do the best you can these last months of senior year. Lastly, enjoy the celebration that comes with finishing.