Jay Park’s Girlfriend 2020: Who Is Jay Park Dating Now?

Park Jae-beom (Jay Park) is a Korean-American singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, dancer, entrepreneur and actor. To say the least, this guy does it all. Park is widely known as the former member of the Korean pop group 2PM. A go-getter, he is the founder and CEO of the independent hip-hop record label AOMG.

Park’s talents were first recognized when he debuted in 2008 as a member of the boy band 2PM under JYP Entertainment after being a trainee for four years. Consistent with the format of Korean pop groups, Park held positions in the group including ‘leader,’ ‘dancer,’ and ‘vocalist.’

In September of 2009 Park left South Korea to return to Seattle, after a scandal by Korean standards, which involved him writing negative comments about the country in 2005. Following his controversy, Park officially left the group in early 2010.

After leaving the group, in March of 2010 Park made a cover of the song “Nothing On You” by Bruno Mars and posted it to YouTube. Amassing 1,500,000 viewers in less than 24 hours, the video instantly spread on the video streaming platform and left many fans shocked. This was just the beginning of Park’s success post 2PM.

After almost a decade of success being an independent artist, Park has been signed to Jay-Z‘s record label Roc Nation.

It’s clear that the versatile musician has major luck on his side when it comes to the industry, but does this luck translate to his love life?

With strict contracts in place that ban artists from openly dating, the Korean pop music scene can make it difficult to identify who is dating who.

Let’s take a look at what we do know about Jay Park’s dating history:

His first love

When asked about his love life on the talk show “Taxi” in April of 2013, Park made it clear that he was not very open about his love life.

He stated, “No. I usually don’t talk about my love life. However, I am willing to talk about my first love.”

He opened up and revealed his love for his previous girlfriend:

“I dated this girl for about a year and half in Korea. At the time, I didn’t have any friends because I just arrived from U.S., so I became obsessed with her. I liked her more than she liked me. I used to call her and text her every day. If she didn’t reply, I went to her house. I never forgot to get her favorite ice cream and food.”

It’s safe to say that Park was every girls ideal boyfriend at the time. It seems like that might have changed though.

When asked if he is a nice guy to date, he responded, “I used to be a nice guy, but now, I am a bit of a bad boy.”

Park didn’t reveal the identity of the girl he was dating, and he admitted that his obsessiveness within their relationship ultimately ended things between the two.

Bora

Jay Park has outwardly idolized fellow Korean singer and actress Yoon Bo-ra (Bora) when asked about dating. He boldly proclaimed that he only wanted to date a Korean, and that was Bora. In an interesting turn, when asked if he would actually date her, he responded that he would not date her if she was not in front of him.

Park’s love with Bora did not blossom, though on Oct. 20, 2016, Jay Park made SISTAR’s Bora his MV model for his song “Everything You Wanted.”

Dating fangirls?

In 2019 Jay Park began dating girls who were neither actors or musicians, but actually fans. Talk about fanservice!

Through iHeartRadio’s official YouTube channel, Jay Park’s fans got the opportunity to get closer to the star, even if only for a minute. Five lucky fans were given the opportunity to speed date with Park for 60 seconds, free to ask him any questions that came to mind. Park even allowed his fans to hug him, and in an unexpected twist, a fan asked him for a kiss.

After the dates were over, he chose one girl out of the five fans which he favored the most.

Aside from this, Park has not been reportedly dating anyone recently, and with the musician’s private nature, it might stay that way for some time.