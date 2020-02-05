Selena Gomez Is Launching Her Beauty Brand Rare Beauty

Singer and actress Selena Gomez plans to launch her own beauty brand Rare Beauty. Selena plans to truly do something different with Rare Beauty. She revealed on Instagram live that she had been working on the brand for the past two years. The singer also filed trademarks for her brand back in August. The brand also has the same name as Selena’s new album “Rare” which is an album that celebrates self love.

“It’s not just a brand. It’s going to be a lifestyle,” Selena said. “I want girls and boys and men and women to feel comfortable. It’s meant to be enjoyed, it’s very special. We are not meant to look like everybody else, we’re meant to look like ourselves.”

Selena also revealed that Rare Beauty will exclusively be sold at Sephora in North America this summer. She shared a sneak peak of her brand on to her Instagram page encouraging her 167 million followers to follow the Rare beauty page.

One of Rare Beauty’s posts also gave an insight on what Selena wants for the brand. “Our founder Selena Gomez believes everyone is unique and rare. But today, too many people feel trapped by unrealistic expectations that are impossible to achieve. Rare Beauty is about accepting who you are – and finding the beauty in your imperfections.”

Though she plans to launch this summer in North America, Rare Beauty will officially launch globally in 2021. The brand has also hired former NYX CEO Scott Friedman to join as CEO of Rare Beauty. In an interview with WWD, Friedman expressed how the brand will help with mental health awareness by helping people get get more access and support and also the brand will help people celebrate how unique they are. Selena also said in her Instagram live, “I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and start embarrassing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself.”