The cat’s out of the bag. It’s been confirmed that G-Eazy was abusive toward ex-girlfriend Halsey during their on-off relationship that ended in 2018. Even sadder, Halsey is being taunted for publicly reacting to the abuse. In response to the teasing, the “Clementine” singer has replied via a comment on her Instagram. Addressing those who have been writing her ex’s name in her comments, she wrote:

“I see y’all in the comments. And I know you think you’re funny. Cause you’re at home on your iPhone and I’m not a real human being to you. I hope to God you never have to experience an abusive relationship. And if you do, I hope the world is kinder to you than you are to me.”

The artist added a red heart emoji at the end as a final touch, giving her haters a dash of love.

This is not the only time Halsey called people out for taunting her about her ex

At her pre-Super Bowl performance in Miami, Halsey put a troll who kept shouting G-Eazy’s name out in their place.

In a video that has now gone viral on Twitter, someone yelled out G-Eazy’s name. In an amazing display of girl power, Halsey paused her show to put an end to it.

“If you say G-Eazy one more f—ing time I will kick you out of this party,” she said. “I will kick your f—ing a– outside this party. Test me. F—ing test me. You wanna get out of the crowd?”

The “Without Me” singer continued to search for the person in the crowd and stated, “You’re not going to disrespect me like that at my own f—ing show.”

Later, in a message on her Instagram story, Halsey shared a thought. The 25-year-old singer had some words of advice for her fans: “don’t ever let someone make u feel crazy or unhinged cause ur a woman standing up for urself. don’t tolerate disrespect in the name of being ‘nice’. Love u.”

G-Eazy seems to have moved on

According to Page Six G-Eazy was seen getting cozy with rapper Megan Thee Stallion at the Maxim Big Game Experience bash on a late Saturday night in Miami.

An insider stated, “They were dancing together, having a great time and hanging throughout the night at the table.”

G-Eazy added fuel to these rumors by posting a video to his Instagram story which featured him kissing and snuggling up to a 24-year-old Megan. He also posted a photo of the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper to his Instagram page, captioning it with four blue heart emojis.

Megan has confirmed that she does not have a sexual relationship with G-Eazy

On February 4, Tuesday morning, Megan took to Twitter to clear up the situation between her and G-Eazy and calm our restless minds. The rapper stated, “Lol alright now…y’all got all y’all jokes out but I am not f**king G-Eazy.”

A fan boldy asked Megan why Eazy was “sucking the makeup off [her] right cheek,” and Megan had a clever response for that, simply stating that he is a fan of Rihanna‘s makeup line.

It seems to be that the major beef is between Halsey and her fans, as Megan hasn’t publically stated anything about Halsey.

In the name of female empowerment, we hope it stays that way.