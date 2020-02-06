No one could forget one of the most famous boy bands of all time. One direction rose to fame after competing in the British Televised Singing Competition “The X Factor” in 2010. The group, after being put together, did not win but reached worldwide success after the show. And after five years, shortly after Zayn Malik‘s departure from the band, One Direction took a “hiatus.” While most people see that as a breakup, some “Directioners” still hope the group will make a comeback.

me, looking at these tweets everyday for months pic.twitter.com/HRZ1oW3TLq — Teri 🙂 115 days (@StylesSoLonely) February 5, 2020

Despite the seemingly endless “hiatus,” Louis Tomlinson still keeps a part on One Direction close to him. In his Twitter bio, it still reads “1/4 of One Direction.” And he seems to be the only member of 1D who still has that written. Harry Styles has a link to his new album “Fine Line” Niall Horan has “My new single No Judgement is out Friday, Feb 7 !” written in his bio. Liam Payne has “My debut album is out now! Listen now,” and Zayn Malik has a link to the Malala Fund.

They only left us with good memories that no one can ever erase, How I wish them to reunite again. Please come back one direction we miss you. @onedirection pic.twitter.com/F1Uh8qr2eh — 𝒎𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒆𝒍 ➐ (@_kaelnomore) February 5, 2020

When asked about removing it Louis said, “I’m one of the fans there, I’ve thought about it a few times, I just can’t bring myself to do it, it’s staying there.” Like most fans, Louis still feels upset about the breakup almost five years ago. Louis told The Telegraph, “I was fucking fuming at first. I thought I’d mentally prepared myself for a break, but it hit me hard. I was bitter and angry, I didn’t know why we couldn’t just carry on. But now, even though I don’t fully understand everyone’s individual reasons, I respect them.” He even admitted that when he’s drunk he has One Direction marathons. It seems he took the breakup just as hard as the fans did. Luckily we can all still enjoy One Direction in its parts, Louis just released his new album Walls.

Can't quite believe I'm finally saying this. My debut album #Walls is out now! Let me know what you think https://t.co/SjNtpDIKX2 pic.twitter.com/wVbjQqYbRr — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 31, 2020