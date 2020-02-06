The 10 Hangover Remedies That Celebrities Swear By

Whether you got a little too rowdy at a family wedding or went too hard for a girls’ wine night, hangovers suck. When promising the higher powers above that you’ll never touch alcohol again if they take away your hangover doesn’t work, try these *realistic* hangover remedies that celebrities swear by:

Gwyneth Paltrow

If there’s any celebrity to listen to about anything health-related, it’s Gwyneth Paltrow. This wellness guru is known for having the wackiest health hacks in Hollywood (including receiving “bee-sting facials”), so why not give her hangover remedy a go? Paltrow wrote on her website, Goop, “Just draw a bath that is as hot as you can handle it and mix in some Epsom salts and baking soda. Soak for 20 minutes and then pop into a freezing cold shower for 1 minute. Get back in the hot bath and stay until you’re warmed up. Then get back in the shower for 1 more minute.” Sounds like a lot of moving around, but it’s worth a try!

Zoe Saldana

Whereas Paltrow believes taking a bath the day after is key, Saldana believes that taking one the night before is better. “Before going to bed, I put Epsom salts into a warm bath and soak for 15 minutes. The next day, I wake up with half the night erased,” according to Saldana. Whether it’s the night before or morning after, it sounds like baths are the holy grail here. Maybe do both and it’ll work twice as good!

Dr. Oz

Dr. Oz is like the doctor of all doctors, so you’ll definitely want to give his hangover remedy a shot (literally). According to the expert, drinking a shot (1/4 of a cup) of pickle juice from a pickle jar can “do wonders”. Because of the juice’s salt and vinegar content, it’ll trigger your body to start storing the water and electrolytes that it’s depleted of from drinking. Maybe it’ll work, maybe it’ll make us throw up more, who knows?!

Kate Hudson

Whereas Dr. Oz recommends pickle juice, Hudson recommends tomato juice. “I’ll drink lots of tomato juice, eat fresh fruit and avocado and take loads of vitamins.” Sounds pretty good to us, the only problem is gathering all of that stuff. Hopefully, your friend or boyfriend is willing to play doctor and bring that entire array of things to your bedside while you lay regretting your decisions.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is one of Hollywood’s favorite party girls, so she’s got to have a quality hangover remedy. Although she never explicitly stated it, she’s posted pictures of herself drinking Pedialyte the morning after getting wild. Yes, we know, Pedialyte is supposed to be consumed by sick children, but the cashier as CVS doesn’t have to know it’s for you and not your imaginary child.

Prince Harry

Everyone remembers Prince Harry‘s “bad boy” days of crazy nights filled with drinking and women, so maybe we should trust that he knows what he’s doing in the hangover department. This is another one of those “they never actually came out and said it, butttt….” apparently, Prince Harry’s old hangover trick was a classic strawberry milkshake. I’m sure his royal staff blended up the perfect strawberry milkshake fit for a prince, but we’ll probably just have to settle for one from McDonald’s.

Cameron Diaz

Speaking of McDonald’s even celebrities believe that visiting the fast-food joint does wonder for hangovers. Well, eating McDonald’s (specifically Egg McMuffins) and drinking more, according to Diaz. Yep, you heard that right, Diaz is a firm believer in the classic hair of the dog technique, which is simply drinking more when you’re hungover. If you’re the magical type that can stomach the smell let alone the taste of alcohol when hungover, power to you.

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians are a family that definitely knows how to have a good time, so it’s safe to assume that they also have discovered the best hangover remedies. As for Khloe, her simple yet effective hangover remedy is doing yoga, specifically child’s pose. According to Khloe, “The position is said to stimulate the circulation of lymph, a fluid in your body that helps remove toxins, AKA all of that alcohol you drank last night.” Maybe that’s accurate, or maybe just feeling like a child and forgetting the bad adult decisions you made is what’s doing the trick — whatever it is we’re gonna try it.

Ozzy Osbourne

Caution: Osbourne’s hangover remedy is not for the weak. “Over the years, I developed a fail-safe cure. Basically, I’d mix four tablespoons of brandy with four tablespoons of port, throw in some milk, a few egg yolks, and — if I was in a festive mood — some nutmeg. The second I woke, I’d mix it up and down it,” according to Osbourne. Personally, I’d rather suffer with a hangover than try this method, but if you’re feeling *bold* give it a try (and please tell us how it works).

Neil Patrick Harris

Harris, as the amazing person he is, used the services of “The IV Doc” for a post-New Year’s party for himself and a bunch of his friends. Yes, The IV Doc is a real online service where you can order a nurse to come to your place and hook you up to an IV to get fluids. This service is a little pricy, but worth it if you’re desperate.