The 6 Chic Jackets That Will Spice Up Your Spring Outfits

As the gloomy winter weather starts to cease and the temperatures start to rise, this could only mean one thing: spring! You start stocking up on dresses, sandals, accessories and swimwear for beach vacations and cute picnics — until you remember that spring isn’t as hot as you thought (damnit!). The truth is, spring weather is unpredictable. The morning may start off sunny but by midday, the weather turns on you and you freeze your ass off. This is why you need to stock up your wardrobe with spring jackets, too.

Here are 6 stylish spring jackets that are totally easy to style up or down, depending on the occasion:

Fleece Bomber Jacket

Brighten up your spring wardrobe with this sunflower-hued fleece bomber jacket. Because this jacket makes such a bold statement you can style it with a simple white tank top, and call it a day.

Penfield Stella Sherpa Fleece Bomber Jacket $180 at Urban Outfitters

Floral Cropped Jacket

Nothing says spring like floral print! The print is fabulous but the cut and style is so trendy.

House of Sunny Jacquard Cropped Work Jacket, $150 at Urban Outfitters

Belted Coat

Your spring wardrobe is not complete without a sleek belted coat. This coat is perfect to wear to work or to a wedding.

Belted Coat, $129 at Zara

Floral Hooded Bomber Jacket

You can never have enough floral print in your spring wardrobe. Elevate your outfit with this sweet botanical print jacket.

BDG Floral Hooded Bomber Jacket, $119 at Urban Outfitters

Waterproof Rain Jacket

This millenial pink waterproof rian jacket is not only cute but it will also keep you warm and dry from the spring.

Waterproof Rain Jacket, $41.75 at Amazon

Quilted Liner Jacket

A quilted jacket is a spring wardobe must-have.You can style it with your fave black jeans and ankle boots to create an edgy spring ‘fit.

Quilted Liner Jacket $59.00, at Urban Outfitters